An examination of the African National Congress's election performance reveals deep structural issues and leadership failures that continue to challenge the party's political standing.

Political observers are closely scrutinizing the aftermath of recent electoral events in South Africa, where the African National Congress faces intense criticism regarding its governance record and internal cohesion. The central debate centers on whether senior party officials should be held accountable for declining voter support or if systemic issues require broader structural reforms within the organization.

Leadership Accountability and Internal Dynamics

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has become a focal point of discussion regarding party accountability and potential disciplinary actions following the election results. Critics argue that punishing Mbalula for the party's performance would demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the message voters have sent through their ballots. The argument suggests that such a move would be a superficial solution that fails to address the root causes of the party's declining popularity.

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The controversy is further complicated by the behavior of figures like Liam Jacobs, who left the Democratic Alliance for the Patriotic Alliance before returning to the Democratic Alliance a year later. This pattern of political shifting is contrasted sharply with how the African National Congress characterizes itself. The party frequently describes itself as a movement representing the people, yet critics point out that this branding is often used opportunistically when it serves their immediate political interests.

Within the party structure, there are numerous invested individuals who benefit from the status quo. There is a concern that these stakeholders might prefer to hand over a fall guy to protect their own positions and returns. The ease with which a single individual could be sacrificed suggests a lack of genuine introspection and a desire to maintain power without meaningful change.

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Root Causes of Electoral Decline

The recent election loss is attributed not to flaws in the election machinery but to deep-seated flaws within the movement itself. The African National Congress failed to heed critical warnings from its longstanding tripartite alliance partner, the South African Communist Party. When alliance partners express dissatisfaction, it often signals a broader discontent among the voter base that the party neglected to address.

Warning signs were evident in declining support during national elections, widespread protests, and growing disdain across the country regarding the lack of service delivery. These indicators should have prompted serious reflection and corrective action. Instead, the leadership appeared disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary citizens, leading to a significant erosion of trust.

Some political analysts, such as Gwede Mantashe, have attempted to explain the political shifts by referencing Republican losses and comparing them to Donald Trump's political strategies. This reliance on international political comparisons is viewed by many as a desperate attempt to contextualize domestic failures rather than addressing them directly. It highlights a disconnect between the party's leadership and the specific cultural and political context of South Africa.

Governance Failures and Public Discontent

Despite decades of outright majority rule on all three levels of government, the African National Congress has failed its own people. The party had access to significant budgets of free taxpayer money and operated in a political environment where it could pursue policies under the interpretation of transformation. However, these resources were not effectively utilized to improve the lives of the masses.

The failure is described not as a mistaken attempt at improvement but as a systemic issue of entitlement and thievery. The leadership prioritized what they could take from the system before considering giving back to the people. This attitude has permeated the organization, creating an ecosystem where accountability is scarce and public service is an afterthought. The masses have seen the results of this approach in the form of stagnant progress and continued hardship.

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Nevertheless, one in every three voters still supports the movement. This remaining support base offers the party a chance to rebuild and govern effectively for the benefit of the people. However, realizing this potential requires a high degree of honesty from the party leadership. Without genuine acknowledgment of past failures and a commitment to change, this support may continue to erode further in subsequent elections.

Path Forward for Political Reform

The solution to the current crisis is not to fire senior leaders like Mbalula or Mantashe but for them to admit to the pandemic within the African National Congress ecosystem. The party must confront the issues of entitlement and thiebery that have plagued its operations. This admission is a crucial first step toward rebuilding public trust and demonstrating a commitment to integrity.

After acknowledging these issues, the party needs to take concrete actions to address them. The masses need to see tangible results that go beyond punishing individuals. Money must be spent on improving service delivery and infrastructure before other sectors, such as German car dealerships, experience another bumper year. This shift in priority would demonstrate a genuine commitment to the welfare of the population.

If the African National Congress wants to maintain its claim of being a movement for the masses, it must do more for the masses with the resources it still controls. This requires a fundamental shift in mindset and operational practices. The party must prioritize the needs of its supporters and the general public over the interests of its internal stakeholders. Only through such measures can it hope to regain the confidence of the electorate and restore its political standing.

Meanwhile, other political entities are also making their positions clear. Duduzane Zuma has expressed confidence in the Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal party victories, using strong rhetoric to signal momentum. This competitive environment adds further pressure on the ruling party to deliver results. The upcoming period will be critical in determining whether the African National Congress can successfully navigate this crisis or if it will continue to face declining support.