Amsa denies coercion and racial bias in disputes with former partner, Manngwe Mining

The Competition Commission, investigating allegations of racial discrimination and exclusionary conduct by Arcelor Mittal South Africa (Amsa) against a former supplier, Manngwe Mining, is preparing to act against the company if tensions escalate further. A formal complaint by Manngwe laid out allegations of a calculated and racially motivated sleight of hand which sets up inconsistencies in supply performance, quality concerns, pricing issues, and governance instability. However, Amsa rejected the allegations and cited Manngwe's inconsistent supply performance as the reason the two parties' relationship became difficult over time.

Amsa has denied coercion and racial bias in the fallout with a former partner. Investigations by the Competition Commission revealed allegations of racial discrimination and exclusionary conduct by Arcelor Mittal South Africa (Amsa) against a former supplier, Manngwe Mining .

The complainants claimed that Amsa offered discriminatory pricing to a competitor and coerced Manngwe's director into signing unfavorable contracts. However, Amsa denied the allegations, stating that the commercial disputes between them were primarily due to supply security, ore quality, pricing, and long-term sustainability considerations. Despite the collapse of Manngwe, Amsa maintained that its actions did not discriminate against the former supplier and supported its development during a challenging period.

The Competition Commission is currently investigating the matter and has not yet commented further





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Arcelormittal South Africa Manngwe Mining Racial Discrimination Exclusionary Conduct Contract Anticompetitive Agreement Supply Security Pricing Issues Business Dispute

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