Amplifying Employee Benefits Value through Targeted Wellbeing Interventions

Employee benefits consultants and advisers can leverage the interconnectedness of employee wellbeing pillars to drive better HR strategies and outcomes. Targeted interventions, such as the Debt Reset model, can be implemented without increasing employer cost, unlocking and reallocating value within the retirement system. Avoiding a two-pot withdrawal eliminates fees, protects retirement savings, and supports sustainable behavioural change. As a result, employers and employees can enjoy improved finance, enhanced productivity, and better overall well-being.

Employee benefits consultants understand that supporting employee wellbeing is crucial as it has a direct impact on every HR and employee benefits investment. A study by Discovery, an employee benefits consulting company, shows that improvements in health lead to increased productivity.

The Debt Reset model by Discovery was built on behavioural economics, encouraging employees to pause their retirement contributions for up to twelve months and redirect those funds towards debt settlement, up to a maximum of R25 000. Avoiding a two-pot withdrawal eliminates fees, preserves retirement savings, and protects compound growth. The model does not require additional employer funding, demonstrating that advisers can deliver better outcomes without increasing employer cost.

Both targeted interventions and the use of existing benefits can result in improved employee behaviour and better outcomes





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