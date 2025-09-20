Amorim Defends Tactical Approach at Manchester United Amidst Mounting Pressure

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reaffirms his commitment to the back three formation despite a poor run of form and external criticism. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining player trust and sticking to his tactical vision.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has emphatically stated his unwavering commitment to his preferred tactical setup, a back three formation, despite mounting external pressure and a string of disappointing results. Amorim, who took the helm at United in November, has faced scrutiny following a poor run of form, including only seven league wins in 27 matches and the club's worst-ever Premier League finish.

The current season has offered little respite, with the Portuguese coach overseeing just one win in the first four Premier League games, compounded by a surprising League Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby. This poor performance has ignited discussions about a potential change in strategy, especially given the contrasting approach of United's rivals, the 'Big Six,' who predominantly utilize a back four. The recent visit of co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to the training ground intensified speculation, prompting Amorim to address the situation head-on in a press conference ahead of United's upcoming match against Chelsea. His staunch defense of his tactical choices underscores his belief in the long-term vision for the team, emphasizing the importance of consistency and player confidence. \Amorim's stance reflects a deep-seated conviction in his approach to managing the team, prioritizing the maintenance of player trust and a clear tactical identity. He explicitly rejected suggestions from external sources, including the co-owner, to alter the formation, asserting that abandoning the back three would undermine his authority and credibility within the squad. 'Not even the pope will change this. This is my job. This is my responsibility. This is my life. So, I will not change that,' he declared, emphasizing his resolute commitment. He further elaborated on the rationale behind his decision, highlighting the potential impact of a sudden tactical shift on player morale and perception. Amorim explained that if he were a player and his coach readily conceded to external pressures, it would breed a sense of uncertainty and potentially erode confidence in his leadership. 'If I'm a player and I have a coach that, with a lot of pressure and (people) all around the world are saying, 'You need to change the system', says 'I'm going to change', they will look at me in a different way.' He frames his approach as a long-term evolution, advocating for patience and a gradual process of improvement rather than immediate, reactive changes. Amorim acknowledged the criticism, but he remained steadfast, focusing on the broader team dynamic and his vision for the club's future. \Beyond the tactical formation, Amorim's decisions regarding player roles have also drawn criticism, particularly his deployment of Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield position. This positional shift has raised eyebrows due to Fernandes' previous success in a more attacking role, where he was known for his goal-scoring ability and creative flair. Amorim, however, defended his choice, citing the need to balance the team and provide tactical flexibility. He acknowledged that Fernandes might not have the same freedom to penetrate the penalty area, but he believed the move provided an extra player in other areas of the pitch and facilitated his offensive contributions. 'Maybe he doesn't have the same freedom to get inside the box but he is getting there and he can do his shots. Sometimes we miss Bruno in front a little bit, but if (Matheus) Cunha is there we have an extra player,' Amorim stated. While understanding Fernandes' frustration due to the team's struggles, Amorim emphasized the importance of his role in the current setup. He portrayed his adjustments to the team as a strategic attempt to create a balanced team, one where Fernandes could still contribute, even if the outcome was not obvious. He remains committed to establishing a winning formula





