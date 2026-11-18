Amnesty International South Africa says a study of 3,952 rape cases found only 19% went to trial and just 8.6% ended in conviction, prompting calls for urgent criminal justice reforms.

Amnesty International South Africa says high levels of attrition in rape cases continue to produce low conviction rates and little meaningful improvement for survivors seeking justice.

The organisation spoke at the launch of its research brief on rape attrition and the barriers survivors face in accessing justice at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Tuesday, November 18 2026. Rape attrition refers to the number of reported rape cases that do not progress through the criminal justice system, from reporting and investigation to prosecution and trial.

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Rape Case Conviction Rates

Amnesty International South Africa director Shenilla Mohamed said a national study of 3,952 rape cases reported in South Africa found that 35% were closed by police, 31% were declined by prosecutors, 16% were struck from the court roll, and only 19% proceeded to trial. Of those that went to trial, only 8.6% resulted in a conviction. Mohamed said the findings showed that many rape cases never reach prosecution, despite rape being treated as a serious criminal offence in South Africa.

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Mohamed contrasted the official conviction rate with the research figure. Our government, our department of justice, is telling us that they have a conviction rate of 74.8%. The Medical Research Council says that the more realistic figure is 8.6%, she said. The high levels of attrition result in low conviction outcomes, which is why the majority of victims or survivors do not get the justice that they deserve.

She said a survivor's ability and willingness to remain involved in the criminal justice process could be affected by trauma, safety concerns, financial and practical challenges, pressure from family or community, and trust in the justice system. However, rape attrition was not solely caused by survivors withdrawing from cases, Mohamed said.

Institutional Failures in Justice

Other factors which contribute include institutional failures, such as poor treatment of survivors when reporting matters, inadequate statements and investigations, mishandled or missing dockets, forensic delays, limited communication with survivors, and cases closed without any clear explanation given to the survivors, she said. After speaking to survivors and partner organisations and conducting desk research, Amnesty identified six areas of concern when survivors engage with police.

These include reporting, statement-taking, the lack of victim-friendly rooms, investigations, communication failures and forensic system capacity. Mohamed said reporting was the first critical point at which a survivor engaged with the criminal justice system after a rape. She added that inadequate training, language barriers and interpretation mismatches between survivors and investigators could result in distorted, incomplete or inaccurate statements.

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These experiences mirror broader concerns raised by survivors and partner organisations regarding intake processes that prioritise informal credibility assessments over support, protection and evidence gathering, she said. Mohamed said the DNA backlog was another major concern. Unless you can process DNA in a timely and systematic way, the chance of the perpetrators getting away increases by the second, she said.

Recommendations for Justice Reform

Amnesty campaigner Cassandra Dorasamy said the organisation had made recommendations to the SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority and the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. These include strengthening specialised sexual offences investigation capacity, improving statement-taking practices, ensuring early consultation between prosecutors and investigators, and publishing quarterly rape case attrition reports. Dorasamy said rape case attrition should be recognised as a national accountability indicator.

Public reporting should include reporting on investigation rates, investigation-to-prosecution rates, prosecutorial decline rates, cases discontinued following survivor disengagement or request not to proceed, distinguished from police or prosecutorial decisions to discontinue matters, and trial outcomes, she said. Closing that gap is essential if the criminal justice system is to fulfil its constitutional obligations and restore confidence among survivors seeking justice, Dorasamy said. Activists at the launch highlighted South Africa's low rape conviction rates and called for urgent criminal justice reforms.