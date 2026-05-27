Vanporppal completes his skateboarding trip from Uganda to Cape Town, thanking his loyal driver Jerome and leaving South Africans inspired and emotional.

American skateboarder Vanporppal has officially announced the end of his extraordinary journey across Africa, leaving South Africa ns heartbroken yet grateful for the inspiration he brought.

In a tearful video posted on May 27, 2026, Vanporppal revealed that he would soon depart from South Africa after completing his grueling 5,500-kilometer skateboarding trek from Uganda to Cape Town. The journey, which began as a fundraiser for Uganda's largest planned skate park, turned into a symbol of unity and resilience for many South Africans who followed his progress over 106 days.

Vanporppal dedicated much of his farewell video to his loyal companion, Jerome, who drove alongside him throughout the South African leg of the trip. For 16 days, Jerome maintained a painfully slow speed, sometimes just 15 kilometers per hour, to ensure Vanporppal's safety on busy highways and rural roads. While Vanporppal became the public face of the challenge, Jerome's quiet dedication earned him widespread admiration. Social media users hailed him as the unsung hero, praising his patience and sacrifice.

In the video, Vanporppal spoke emotionally about their bond, describing Jerome as a brother who made the final and most dangerous part of the journey possible. The impact of Vanporppal's journey extended far beyond the skateboarding community. South Africans from all walks of life lined streets to cheer him on, drivers honked in support, and young skaters traveled miles to see him pass through their towns.

The arrival in Cape Town was particularly emotional, with crowds waving flags and celebrating the completion of a 106-day odyssey. Many locals said the story reminded them of the power of human connection and kindness amid a constant stream of negative news. The journey not only raised funds for a skate park but also sparked a sense of collective pride and optimism across the country.

After the farewell video went viral, social media platforms flooded with messages of thanks and sadness. Some users jokingly suggested barring Vanporppal from leaving, while others expressed hope that his story would inspire similar acts of courage and generosity. Jerome, too, received heartfelt praise, with many calling him the true backbone of the mission.

As Vanporppal prepares to return home, South Africans reflect on the lasting legacy of a journey that began with a simple skateboard and ended with an entire nation united in celebration





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