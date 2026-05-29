American Fugitive Robert Lee Redd Jr. Arrested in South Africa, Extradition Likely

An American fugitive wanted for the alleged sexual assault of two minors in Texas was arrested in South Africa after a two-year manhunt. His court appearance was postponed, and he remains in custody pending extradition.

An American fugitive wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault s of two minors in Texas will remain behind bars after his case was postponed in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Friday.

Robert Lee Redd, 56, appeared briefly before the court following his arrest in Westbrook earlier this week during a joint operation involving the Nelson Mandela Bay detective task team and Interpol. The hearing was postponed to Wednesday, June 3, to allow for further consultations between the state and his legal team.

During proceedings, his legal representatives requested Redd be detained at Humewood police station instead of St Albans Correctional Centre, arguing it would make consultations with their client easier ahead of his next court appearance. The US citizen was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a two-year search linked to allegations that he sexually assaulted two 12-year-old minors in Texas in incidents allegedly committed in 2017 and 2019.

It is understood that the station commander initially refused the request for him to be held at Humewood police station. The court ultimately ruled that he would remain detained at St Albans Correctional Centre, where consultations with his legal team would be permitted before the matter returns to court next week. According to police, the US embassy in Cape Town approached the Nelson Mandela Bay detective task team for assistance in tracing the man in 2024.

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana previously confirmed that the fugitive was expected to be extradited to the US to face charges of rape and sexual assault





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