AMCU President Mathunjwa Condemns Parliament as ‘Fashion House for the Elite’

AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa launched a strong attack on South Africa’s legislative integrity, criticizing Parliament for serving elite interests and failing to address the needs of mineworkers. He spoke at a rally near the Marikana massacre site, urging voters to support the Labour Party of South Africa and calling for constitutional reform.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union ( AMCU ) president Joseph Mathunjwa delivered a scathing critique of South Africa ’s parliamentary system, characterizing it as a superficial institution primarily serving the interests of the wealthy and powerful.

His remarks came during a rally held near the site of the 2012 Marikana massacre, a location deliberately chosen to underscore the ongoing struggle for economic justice and the unfulfilled promises of democracy. Mathunjwa argued that Parliament has been reduced to a mere formality, rubber-stamping decisions dictated by international financial institutions and large corporations, while the needs and concerns of ordinary workers are consistently ignored.

He lamented the selective focus of legislation, pointing to the swift regulation of domestic worker wages while multinational companies operate with minimal scrutiny, despite their significant contributions to the national tax base through their employees. Standing on the very ground where 34 miners lost their lives a decade ago, Mathunjwa powerfully reiterated the AMCU’s central demand: the pursuit of genuine economic emancipation for all South Africans.

He questioned the priorities of the current government, highlighting the disparity between their attention to seemingly minor labor issues and their reluctance to address the systemic exploitation within the mining industry. He specifically referenced the union’s long-standing calls for improved health and safety regulations, emphasizing that miners continue to face dangerous working conditions and even fatalities underground, with employers largely escaping accountability.

Mathunjwa urged South Africans to exercise their voting rights responsibly, advocating for support of the newly established Labour Party of South Africa as a vehicle for representing the interests of the working class. He expressed frustration with the lack of responsiveness from lawmakers, despite repeated pleas to amend existing labor laws and prioritize worker safety.

The union leader also voiced a radical proposal, suggesting the need to overhaul the Constitution to enable direct presidential elections, bypassing the influence of political parties and allowing citizens to directly choose their leader. The rally also served as a platform to address the evolving challenges faced by mineworkers in the modern industry.

While the Marikana massacre remains a potent symbol of past struggles, current concerns center on the implementation and enforcement of the Health and Safety Act, originally demanded by the union in 2018. Miners reported ongoing hazardous conditions underground, with inadequate protections and a lack of consequences for employers who fail to prioritize worker well-being. Mathunjwa warned against the political manipulation of labor struggles, urging workers not to be exploited as pawns in the pursuit of political gain.

He emphasized the importance of independent thought and informed decision-making, encouraging citizens to critically evaluate the promises of politicians and prioritize their own interests. The AMCU president’s address was a forceful call for systemic change, demanding a more equitable and just society where the rights and dignity of workers are respected and protected. The event underscored the enduring legacy of Marikana and the continuing fight for economic justice in South Africa.

The call for constitutional reform represents a significant escalation in the union’s demands, signaling a deep dissatisfaction with the current political framework and a desire for more direct democratic participation





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AMCU Joseph Mathunjwa Marikana South Africa Parliament Labour Party Mining Workers Rights Economic Emancipation Constitutional Reform

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