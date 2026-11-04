AmaZulu signs three-year Amstel sleeve sponsorship, ranked top non-PSL big three club for sponsors

AmaZulu have signed Amstel as sleeve sponsor for three years, making them the most-sponsored local club outside Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs. CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu says brands see AmaZulu as more than a football club.

AmaZulu have signed a new sponsorship deal with Amstel, making them the most-sponsored local football club outside the top three of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

The deal was signed last week. The partnership was unveiled during a media event at Moses Mabhida Stadium Amphitheatre in Durban on Saturday. Boipelo Maleo, the Mainstream Beer Category Lead and Amstel representative, and AmaZulu FC CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu-Ntuli revealed the official partnership. Amstel becomes AmaZulu's sleeve sponsor for three years.

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Club Secures Amstel Sponsorship

The club did not disclose the financial value, though Zungu said the agreement is worth a substantial amount of money. She said she was not at liberty to give exact figures. Zungu said attracting sponsors has never been easy. She told Sowetan on Tuesday that it took time to reach the point where a brand like Amstel approached the club.

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She said Amstel came to AmaZulu rather than the club seeking them out. She said the club lost Spar, which had been their main sponsor for almost 40 years, and it took a few seasons to find a replacement willing to back the team. The new headline sponsor is Amandla Mobile, which has held that role since July 2024. Zungu, the daughter of club owner Sandile Zungu, said a lot of work behind the scenes has grown the AmaZulu brand.

She said the club focuses on brand equity and that they are now reaping the rewards of that effort. She said AmaZulu are not only about the playing side of things. She said they put a lot of emphasis on growing the brand and relaunched the club logo last season intentionally as part of efforts to corporatise and commercialise AmaZulu. Zungu said brands like Amstel are coming on board because they see the club as more than a football team.

AmaZulu Builds Brand Equity

She said they see AmaZulu as a brand. She said this wider identity is central to the club's commercial strategy. She added that AmaZulu won awards at the Loeries. She said anyone who follows advertising would acknowledge how big that achievement is.

She said no PSL club has ever entered the Loeries, and for AmaZulu that entry was intentional. Zungu said the aim of that branding work is to make AmaZulu not only local but also global. She said the club wants to compete for attention and partnerships beyond South Africa. Zungu vowed there will be even more sponsors in the future.

She said having Amstel on board is a big step, but she thinks it is only the beginning. She said people must watch out because there will be a lot coming. Some of AmaZulu's current sponsors and partners include Amandla Mobile, which is the headline sponsor since July 2024 after replacing Spar. Primo Sportswear is the technical and kit sponsor after replacing Umbro at the start of last season.

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Commercial Strategy Drives Growth

Amstel is now the sleeve sponsor for three years after the deal was signed last week. Mitsubishi Motors has been the vehicle partner since August 2021. Thule has been the outdoor and luggage partner since September 2021. Zungu said the club's work to corporatise and commercialise the brand has been deliberate.

She said the logo relaunch, the Loeries entry and the wider brand push all form part of that plan to attract companies such as Amstel. The CEO said the approach has helped AmaZulu stand out among clubs outside the traditional big three. She said the club is working to grow its brand equity while also competing on the field. She said Amstel's decision to approach the club shows that the corporate world is responding to what AmaZulu has built.

She said it was not an overnight success but the result of sustained effort over time. Zungu said the club will continue to look for partners. She said the Amstel deal is a significant milestone but not the end of AmaZulu's commercial ambitions. She said more announcements are expected.

The club's sponsorship lineup now includes a headline partner, a technical sponsor, a sleeve sponsor, a vehicle partner and a luggage partner. AmaZulu said this portfolio makes them the most-sponsored local club outside Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs.