Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has voiced his strong support for interim manager Michael Carrick, praising the tactical turnaround and the restoration of unity within the squad.

The atmosphere surrounding Manchester United has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent months, and according to winger Amad Diallo , the catalyst for this change is none other than Michael Carrick .

The 44-year-old former midfield maestro returned to the hallowed turf of Old Trafford to take the reins as interim boss following the disappointing and ill-fated tenure of Ruben Amorim, which came to an abrupt end in January. Since stepping into the role, Carrick has managed to breathe new life into a squad that had previously looked disjointed and devoid of direction. His impact has been immediate and profound, steering the Red Devils toward a significant resurgence in form.

The most tangible evidence of this success is the club's qualification for the UEFA Champions League, an achievement secured with three matches still remaining in the domestic calendar, providing a much-needed sense of stability and prestige to the institution. The sentiment within the dressing room appears to be one of absolute loyalty and admiration for the man leading them.

Kobbie Mainoo, one of the club's brightest young talents, recently made the bold claim that the players would be willing to die for Carrick. This level of devotion is rare in the modern game and speaks volumes about the trust Carrick has cultivated. Amad Diallo echoed these sentiments during a recent interview with Sky Sports, clarifying that while players do not typically have a say in boardroom decisions regarding permanent appointments, the collective desire for Carrick to stay is overwhelming.

Diallo highlighted the manager's unique ability to maintain a positive and supportive relationship with every single member of the squad, regardless of their current form or standing in the starting eleven. One of the most poignant aspects of Diallo's praise was his reflection on the psychological shift within the team. Despite a lean spell where Diallo himself has struggled to find the back of the net or provide assists since Carrick's arrival, he feels more valued and integrated than ever.

He explained that Carrick's approach is rooted in empathy and constant communication, ensuring that players feel supported even during their toughest professional moments. This culture of mutual support has translated into a powerful team identity where mistakes are no longer viewed as individual failures but as collective learning experiences.

Diallo noted that the philosophy now is that one person's mistake is everyone's mistake, creating a fearless environment where players are encouraged to take risks and move forward together in pursuit of victory. This renewed spirit was on full display during a thrilling 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool last Sunday.

The win was not just about the three points; it was a statement of intent that left United sitting comfortably in third place and six points clear of the Merseyside club. The tactical discipline and mental fortitude shown during that match are seen by many as the hallmark of Carrick's leadership. As the team looks forward to upcoming fixtures, Diallo is also preparing for a personal milestone: a return to the Stadium of Light.

Having spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Sunderland, the Ivory Coast international maintains a deep affection for the club and its supporters. He expressed his genuine happiness for Sunderland's current form, describing himself as a big fan who follows their progress closely. For Diallo, returning to where he grew as a player while riding a wave of success with a revitalized Manchester United marks a significant moment in his career





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