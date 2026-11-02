Altron Reports Strongest Interim Growth in Three Years Following Restructuring

Altron Group achieves five percent revenue growth to R5.1-billion with strongest interim top-line growth in three years, driven by platform businesses and improved cash generation, while Altron Security faces earnings decline due to revenue recognition timing.

Altron, a leading South African technology and services group, has reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first six months ending in August.

This interim result marks the first period of revenue growth for the business since it initiated a comprehensive two-year restructuring program aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing profitability. The group recorded a five percent increase in revenue, reaching five point one billion rand, which management described as the strongest interim top-line growth the company has seen in three years.

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In addition to revenue expansion, the group improved its dividend payout, raising the interim dividend by fifteen percent to fifty-five cents per share. This positive financial shift was underpinned by robust earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, which rose sixteen percent to one point zero nine billion rand. Operating profit also saw a healthy thirteen percent increase, climbing to six hundred twenty-two million rand, while net profit surged by seventeen percent to three hundred eighty-five million rand.

Key Segments Drive Profit Growth

Cash generation from operations improved dramatically, rising thirty-two percent to just over one billion rand, reflecting the group's enhanced ability to convert earnings into liquid assets. The platforms business segment, which includes Netstar, Altron FinTech, and Altron HealthTech, was the primary driver of this success. These units generated forty-seven percent of the group's total revenue but accounted for more than ninety-five percent of its operating profit.

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A key factor in this performance was the shift toward recurring revenue models, with annuity revenue increasing by eleven percent to two point two billion rand. This recurrent income now constitutes ninety-two percent of the segment's total revenue, providing greater predictability and stability to the group's financial outlook.

Werner Kapp, the chief executive officer, highlighted that the group delivered its strongest interim growth in three years while simultaneously improving the quality of earnings through a higher annuity revenue mix and strong cash generation. The Altron Digital Business unit, the group's largest IT services division, also contributed to the positive results.

After posting a loss of forty-two million rand in the same period a year earlier, the unit turned a corner to make an operating profit of twenty-two million rand. This improvement was largely driven by an eight percent growth in revenue to one point six billion rand, fueled by a forty-two percent surge in hardware sales and related services to five hundred two million rand, despite a ten percent decline in maintenance and outsourcing revenue.

Mixed Results Across Business Units

Conversely, the Altron Security unit experienced a sharp decline in performance, serving as a contrast to the group's overall progress. Revenue for this segment fell by eighteen percent to two hundred seven million rand, and operating profit dropped significantly from seventy million rand to twenty-nine million rand.

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The group attributed this downturn to the timing of software revenue recognition within its identity and digital signing business, as well as constrained enterprise spending in its smaller IT services component, where management has initiated corrective actions. Despite these challenges, the unit did complete the rollout of Zambia's national public key infrastructure, a critical system for digital certificates and secure online identity.

Strong Performance From Document Solutions

Meanwhile, Altron Document Solutions reported a forty-five percent increase in operating profit to forty-eight million rand on revenue that grew four percent to seven hundred twenty-two million rand. Altron Arrow, the distribution business, also performed well with a thirty-five percent revenue increase to three hundred eighty-eight million rand. Altron FinTech remained the largest contributor to group operating profit, with revenue rising fourteen percent to eight hundred fifty-eight million rand and operating profit increasing seventeen percent to three hundred million rand.

Netstar's subscriber base grew eight percent to two point three million, although revenue outside of Africa, particularly in Australia, fell twenty-two percent to one hundred fifty-six million rand. The group described the current financial year as a deliberate reset and investment year for Netstar, focusing on stabilizing its international operations while maintaining strong growth in its domestic market.