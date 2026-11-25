The Altron Digital Business Texi Index reveals that technology friction costs South African financial firms between R3.2-million and R30-million annually per 1,000 employees, highlighting urgent risks in productivity and security.

The Altron Digital Business Employee Technology Experience Index (Texi) indicates that South African banks and insurers are losing millions of rands each year due to technology problems that internal dashboards fail to capture. Conducted by Lightspeed, part of the Kantar Group, in April 2026, the study surveyed 385 employees across eight major financial institutions to measure the true impact of technology friction on the workforce.

Calculated Financial Losses Per Employee

The Texi Index estimates that technology friction costs between R3.2-million and R30-million per 1,000 employees annually. This calculation is derived by multiplying each respondent's time lost to disruption by their employer's cost, which is estimated using their declared salary, and then annualizing the figure. The study notes that a small group of employees reporting very high levels of disruption, along with high earners experiencing frequent daily issues, pushes the overall average up.

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To provide a more accurate reflection of the wide range of impacts, the report presents both estimated average and median costs. Employees disrupted several times a day incur an estimated R143,000 in lost productivity per year, whereas those disrupted rarely cost about R600 annually. This concentration of cost suggests that the problem is not spread thinly across the workforce but is concentrated enough to be identified and remediated.

Gap Between IT Dashboards and Employee Reality

Asking a bank's IT department about technology performance typically yields a dashboard showing uptime, device age, and ticket resolution times. However, asking the people who use that technology reveals a very different answer because these metrics measure whether technology is running, not whether it works for the person using it. For decades, technology has been treated as infrastructure to be maintained at the lowest possible cost, where success means nothing is broken.

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Employees do not experience abstract uptime; they experience slow applications, authentication loops, and laptops that take a week to replace. None of these moments register as outages in traditional metrics, yet all of them erode productivity, morale, and service quality. More than 28% of employees have stopped reporting IT issues entirely, while over half resort to personal devices or unauthorized tools to complete their work, creating significant governance and information security risks.

Rise of Shadow IT and Security Risks

Craig Stewart, MD of Altron Digital Business, warns that fewer tickets often look like better performance but in reality indicate that people with the worst experience have given up on the system. Employees facing frequent disruption are five times more likely to be regular users of shadow IT, which refers to unsanctioned tools adopted when approved ones fail. In a regulated industry, a frustrated employee using unauthorized tools represents a risk problem rather than just a productivity issue.

This behavior is not limited to minor inconveniences. When a problem is solved quickly, employees feel valued, but when it is not, they hear the opposite. The employee net promoter score, which measures how likely staff are to recommend their employer on a scale from -100 to +100, sits at +72.2 for those with a positive technology experience. In contrast, those with a poor experience score -33.3, a swing of more than 105 points that few human resources programs can claim.

AI Adoption and Future Workforce Preparedness

The data also highlights a disconnect in AI preparedness. Some 84% of employees have access to AI tools and 82% use them at least weekly, yet only 21% feel their employer is preparing them for an AI-enabled future. Nearly 30% rely mainly on tools they sourced themselves, indicating that leaders who treat AI as a future project are already behind the people they employ.

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The Texi Index shows that IT support was the strongest predictor of ten out of thirteen positive outcomes measured, including employee advocacy, job satisfaction, and feeling valued. Customers are also affected, as nearly half of employees say technology friction has caused them to deliver a slower or worse experience to a customer or colleague. Treating technology experience as a business metric rather than an IT one is essential for addressing these challenges.

Overall Sector Performance and Composite Scores

Despite these challenges, the report notes that South African banks and insurers are not failing their people. Most employees rate their technology positively, and the sector's overall technology experience score is a healthy +48.9 on a net promoter scale of -100 to +100. The composite score counts promoters as those scoring 8.5 to 10, rather than the standard 9 to 10, reflecting the specific methodology used in this landmark study of the financial services industry.