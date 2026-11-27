Altron Group CTO Mabaso wins Digital Innovation and Young CIO awards at CIO SA Awards for launching South Africa's first AI Factory in Johannesburg.

David Mabaso, Group Chief Technology Officer at Altron, has secured two prestigious honors at the 2026 CIO Awards. He received both the Digital Innovation Award and the Young CIO of the Year Award. The ceremony was hosted by CIO South Africa.

The event took place on Wednesday night at The Inanda Club in Sandton. Mabaso's double victory establishes him as a standout performer at an industry event often described as the Oscars of IT. Nine distinct awards were available for competition that evening.

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Mabaso Wins Digital Innovation Award

Mabaso's recognition specifically highlights his strategic efforts to reposition Altron as a central player in South Africa's artificial intelligence economy. This acknowledgment validates his leadership in driving technological transformation within one of the country's oldest technology groups. The awards underscore the significant impact of his work in aligning corporate strategy with emerging digital capabilities.

Strategic Vision for AI Adoption

Mabaso joined Altron as group CTO in February 2024 with a clear mandate to drive the group's growth strategy. His primary objective involves leveraging data and artificial intelligence to expand the organization's multi-platform ecosystem. This role required a shift from his previous position as CEO of the State Information Technology Agency. Prior to that tenure, he served as CIO of digital and customer journeys at Standard Bank Group.

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His professional journey began as an electronic engineer at Transnet Engineering. He advanced through various technology and research roles to become an executive research manager. Mabaso holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering. He also possesses a Master of Philosophy in inclusive innovation from the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business. Furthermore, he earned a PhD from the University of Pretoria focused on machine ethics and computational morality.

Launch of South Africa First AI Factory

The defining achievement of Mabaso's tenure is the establishment of Altron's AI Factory. This initiative launched in October 2025 as South Africa's first operational AI factory. The facility operates on Nvidia accelerated computing infrastructure located within a Teraco data center in Johannesburg. This critical infrastructure was developed through partnerships with ASUS and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The AI Factory provides both large and small South African businesses with access to enterprise-grade AI tools and expertise. Services are delivered on an as-a-service basis to ensure flexibility and scalability. The platform offers up to 800 curated AI models for immediate deployment. This robust capability is supported by a specialized team holding more than 60 global AI certifications.

Data Sovereignty and Local Trust

A key feature of the AI Factory is its commitment to data sovereignty. The system ensures that sensitive data remains within South African borders and under South African legal jurisdiction. This strict adherence to local data laws has established high levels of trust among leading financial services institutions. These organizations rely on Altron for critical due diligence automation processes.

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Mabaso leads the group's AI adoption strategy through four distinct pillars. These pillars include empowering leadership, empowering the workforce, embedding AI in business processes, and enhancing customer solutions with AI. He believes the role of the CIO has fundamentally changed from running IT support to driving business value creation.

Recognition of Team and National Impact

Mabaso emphasized that these awards belong to the entire Altron team. He stated that the organization set out to prove that South Africa does not need to choose between world-class technology and local control of data. Customers are now building AI solutions that address specific South African problems.

These solutions are developed on South African soil using local infrastructure. Mabaso expressed that this outcome is what makes the recognition so meaningful. The awards reflect a successful integration of global technology standards with local economic needs. This approach positions Altron as a key enabler of the country's digital future.