Alpine Scaffolding Powers Cape Town's Summer Events with Modular Temporary Structures

Alpine Scaffolding's Events & Seating division supplies safe, modular stages, grandstands and camera towers for Cape Town's biggest summer events, from the Cycle Tour to the carnival and school rugby showcase. The company uses Layher Allround and provides design, inspection and dismantling in one package.

Alpine Scaffolding's Events & Seating division has quietly become the backbone of Cape Town's summer entertainment, supplying modular grandstands, stages and camera towers for the City's most visible festivities. The division's 2026 schedule alone lists more than a dozen large‑scale projects, from the Cycle Tour finish on Helen Suzman Boulevard to the KDay family music festival at Sandringham Farm and a rugby showcase of almost fifty schools.

How Alpine Builds Its Temporary Spectator Points

Alpine uses the German Layher Allround system, a modular framework that locks together through a rosette joint at fixed angles. This design eliminates loose bolts, speeds erection, and provides documented load capacities that are essential for events that attract thousands of spectators. Every component is galvanised to withstand Cape Town's corrosive sea air.

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The division's new Layher seating system, debuting at the 2024 Cycle Tour and rolled onto the 2025 Carnival, comprises modular tiered stands with tip‑up seats. It can be assembled in straight, angled or curved configurations to meet site sightlines. Alpine's engineering team performs on‑site design to match capacity, schedule and wind loading, then formally inspects the installation before handover and can conduct ongoing checks during the event.

Stakeholder Confidence in Alpine's All‑In‑One Delivery

Clients such as event production managers and city officials praise Alpine's single‑point accountability. "Alpine's team delivered a safe, well‑structured seating solution under tight deadlines. Professional from start to finish," said Candice L, an event production manager. Alpine's joint managing director David Poole added that spectators should never have to think about what they're standing on, allowing the company's structures to remain "invisible."

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Alpine delivers the entire chain: design, procurement, delivery, erection, inspection and dismantling. All works are carried out under SANS 10085 and the OHS Act, and the company can engage a professional engineer when required by a venue or the City.

Impact on Cape Town's Event Landscape and Future Outlook

By packing the modular structures onto pallets and storing them at Alpine's 6,500 m² base in Beaconvale, the division can reuse the same equipment for recurring events. Multi‑year arrangements lock in infrastructure and pricing, giving organisers predictability and allowing Alpine to maintain consistency in quality and safety across seasons.

As the city continues to host high‑profile events-ranging from music festivals to corporate activations and film shoots-Alpine Scaffolding's expertise in rapid, safe temporary construction positions it as a key enabler of Cape Town's summer economy, ensuring that spectators enjoy spectacular events without compromising safety.