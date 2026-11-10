Alphamin signs two-year deal to supply up to 3600 tonnes of tin a year to new US smelter

Alphamin Resources will supply tin concentrate from its Bisie mine in the DRC to US refiner Nathan Trotter & Co, which is building a $65m smelter in Virginia, as the miner diversifies sales beyond China.

Alphamin Resources has agreed to supply tin concentrate from its Bisie mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to a new US smelter being built, as the miner seeks to broaden its customer base beyond China.

Under the agreement, announced on Monday, Alphamin will supply US-based tin refiner Nathan Trotter & Co with up to 3,600 tonnes of tin a year, measured by contained tin, over an initial two-year period. The deal marks a step in Alphamin's efforts to diversify sales away from China, which has been its main market for tin concentrate.

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Alphamin Bisie Mine Tin Production

Alphamin is a tin mining company listed on the JSE's Alternative Exchange, known as AltX, and on the TSX Venture Exchange, a Canadian stock exchange for emerging companies. Its main asset is the Bisie mine in the DRC, which produces about 20,000 tonnes of contained tin a year and is one of the largest sources of mined tin outside Asia.

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Nathan Trotter is investing $65m, about R1bn, in a new tin smelting facility in Virginia in the United States, with first production targeted for 2027. The US Department of Defence awarded the company $19m in 2024 to support the development of domestic tin smelting, refining and recycling capacity. According to the US Geological Survey, the US has not smelted tin since 1989 and depends on imports for most of its refined tin.

Domestic production is limited to tin recovered from scrap. Tin is used in solder for electronic components on circuit boards, as well as in chemicals, alloys and tin-plated steel. In October, Alphamin CEO Eoin O'Driscoll told UK-based commodities publication Fastmarkets that about 70% of the company's tin concentrate sales went to Yunnan in China. He said competitive processing charges had made Yunnan an important market for Alphamin.

US Tin Smelting Facility In Virginia

O'Driscoll also said most of Alphamin's production would continue to go to China despite the company's efforts to diversify sales. Alphamin said it had been pursuing customer diversification since International Resources Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based mining investment group, acquired a 56% stake in the company in July 2025. IRH is part of UAE-based investment group 2PointZero and has interests in mining, mineral trading and technical services.

Its mining portfolio includes a majority stake in Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines, which it acquired in 2024. The agreement with Nathan Trotter adds a US customer as Washington seeks to rebuild domestic tin smelting capacity that has been absent since 1989. The new Virginia facility is intended to reduce US reliance on imported refined tin, with government support already committed through the Department of Defence award in 2024.

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For Alphamin, the two-year supply arrangement represents a modest share of annual output from Bisie, which produces about 20,000 tonnes of contained tin a year. The up to 3,600 tonnes a year covered by the deal would be measured by contained tin, the company said. Alphamin's primary listing is on the JSE's AltX, with a secondary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company has described Bisie as one of the largest sources of mined tin outside Asia.

IRH Investment And Diversification Plan

Tin demand is tied closely to electronics manufacturing, where the metal is used in solder for circuit boards, as well as to chemicals, alloys and tin-plated steel. The US smelter project is being developed by Nathan Trotter & Co, a US-based tin refiner. Alphamin said its diversification push began after IRH took its 56% stake in July 2025. IRH's parent, 2PointZero, is based in the UAE and holds interests across mining, mineral trading and technical services.

Its mining portfolio includes a majority stake in Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines, acquired in 2024.