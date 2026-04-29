Allende's Strike Secures Vital Win for Sundowns in Title Race

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Polokwane City 1-0 thanks to a goal from Marcelo Allende, extending their unbeaten run to 17 games and moving two points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership.

Mamelodi Sundowns reignited their pursuit of the Betway Premiership title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Polokwane City at the Seshego Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The decisive goal came from the boot of Marcelo Allende in the second half, propelling Miguel Cardoso's team to a two-point lead over Orlando Pirates at the league's pinnacle. This win also extended their impressive unbeaten run to a remarkable 17 matches, showcasing their dominance and consistency throughout the season. Polokwane City, on the other hand, entered the match with a four-game unbeaten streak of their own, aiming to solidify their position within the top eight.

However, they found themselves largely on the defensive against a determined Sundowns side. The match was a tale of two halves, with Sundowns controlling possession and creating a flurry of opportunities in the first 45 minutes, yet failing to convert their dominance into goals. The home side, Polokwane City, were largely restricted to defending and attempting to launch counter-attacks, but struggled to penetrate the Sundowns defense.

The first half saw a relentless attacking display from Mamelodi Sundowns, with Jayden Adams, Teboho Mokoena, and Iqraam Rayners all coming close to breaking the deadlock. Adams fired a shot wide from distance early in the game, while Mokoena's header sailed past the post from a corner. Rayners also had a volley that missed the target, and Peter Shalulile squandered a promising opportunity from inside the box.

Despite their numerous attempts, Sundowns were unable to find a way past Polokwane City's goalkeeper, Lindokuhle Mathebula, who remained largely untested. The second half saw a shift in momentum, with Polokwane City attempting to gain more control of the game.

However, Sundowns continued to press forward, and their efforts were finally rewarded in the 52nd minute when Rayners was denied by a brilliant save from Mathebula, following a through ball from Themba Zwane. Mokoena then unleashed a powerful strike from distance that narrowly missed the crossbar. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 64th minute, shortly after Cardoso made a double substitution, bringing on Lebo Mothiba and Thapelo Matthews.

Mothiba immediately made an impact, setting up Allende with a precise pass, allowing the midfielder to unleash a powerful shot that found the back of the net. Sundowns had a golden opportunity to extend their lead in the 74th minute when Khulumani Ndamane was fouled inside the penalty area, earning a penalty for the visitors.

However, Mothiba's audacious Panenka attempt was expertly saved by Mathebula, keeping Polokwane City within touching distance. Despite the missed penalty, Sundowns managed to maintain their composure and see out the remaining 16 minutes without conceding, securing a crucial three points in their title challenge. The victory was a testament to their resilience and attacking prowess, despite their earlier struggles to convert chances. The match also highlighted the importance of substitutions, with Mothiba's introduction proving to be a game-changer.

Polokwane City, despite their defeat, showed glimpses of their potential and will look to build on their recent form in their upcoming fixtures. The result leaves Mamelodi Sundowns in a strong position to claim the Betway Premiership title, but with Orlando Pirates hot on their heels, the race is far from over. The team lineups reflected the tactical approaches of both managers, with Sundowns opting for an attacking formation and Polokwane City focusing on defensive solidity.

The match was a captivating encounter that showcased the quality and competitiveness of South African football. The final whistle confirmed Sundowns' victory and their continued dominance in the league





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