Alleged R483 Million Fraud and Ghost Employee Billing Scandal Rocks Ekurhuleni Metro, Involving IT Firm XET and City Manager's London Trip

An extensive investigation reveals how IT service provider XET allegedly extracted R483 million from Ekurhuleni Municipality through inflated billing, ghost employees, and suspicious contracts. Financial records obtained by the Sunday Times expose a pattern of irregular payments, including large invoices processed on the last day of the financial year and payments linked to a private jet trip to London taken by former city manager Dr. Jeanette Mashi. The scandal also raises questions about a R2 billion loss in potential revenue due to the mishandling of a key energy billing contract.

A massive scandal is unfolding within the Ekurhuleni Metro politan Municipality, where an IT service provider, XET Solutions, allegedly extracted more than R483 million through fraudulent activities including wildly inflated billing and payments for 'ghost' employees.

According to a detailed report by the Sunday Times, which has obtained extensive financial records, the scale of the alleged looting is unprecedented. Senior municipal executives have corroborated the findings, painting a picture of systematic exploitation of the metro's procurement and payment systems. The records, encompassing payment statistics reports and invoice registers, detail how XET became the recipient of a staggering financial bonanza from the cash-strapped municipality. A significant portion of the R483 million is shrouded in ambiguity.

For instance, approximately R18 million paid to the company cannot be linked to any processed invoices, immediately raising questions about legitimate documentation for the full amount. Furthermore, the pattern of payments shows brazen urgency; on June 30, 2022, the very last day of the financial year, Ekurhuleni rushed to settle seven invoices from XET totaling R48 million. Remarkably, five of these invoices were only submitted on that same day.

The largest single invoice was for R23 million, and two others exceeded R7.5 million each. One senior executive, speaking anonymously, described the scene as looting on a scale they had never witnessed before. The alleged billing malpractice extends to charging for personnel who did not contribute to the projects. The executive stated, XET does not deserve half the amount they billed.

Their billing schedules even include the children, who do not work for the municipality, of senior officials employed by the metro. This suggests a scheme where invoices were padded with non-existent or unrelated individuals, siphoning public funds with impunity. The company's lucrative relationship with the metro began to expand significantly since 2019, securing at least five ongoing contracts.

The scandal deepened with the revelation of XET's financial link to a controversial private jet trip to London taken by Dr. Jeanette Mashi, who was the Ekurhuleni city manager at the time. In July 2022, Mashi, her husband Raymond Mashazi, Dineo Seletswane, and an unnamed companion embarked on a lavish three-day shopping spree.

While XET ultimately funded the charter flight on a Dassault Falcon 900EX, the payments were routed through politically connected businessman Zesimdumise Ze Nxumalo and his company, ZIG Revenue Management, effectively fronting the arrangement. Records show XET deposited R5.7 million into ZIG's account with the reference XET SOLUTIONS. Nxumalo then transferred R3.35 million to Onyx Aviation, the charter company, in three transactions between July 23 and August 1, 2022.

Nxumalo claimed he chartered the jet on behalf of Ntokozo Xaba, believed to be XET's founder and chair, but expressed surprise that Mashi, not Xaba, was the ultimate traveller. This trip occurred while XET was actively benefiting from municipal contracts, and Mashi failed to disclose whether she had obtained the required council approval for the luxury junket. Intriguingly, on the very day the group departed for London, July 28, 2022, XET submitted two invoices just over R2 million each.

These invoices were paid the very next day, an unusually rapid turnaround time given that government departments typically settle invoices on monthly cycles. This proximity suggests a potential quid pro quo or at least a deeply uncomfortable coincidence. Beyond the direct payments and the jet trip, XET is also at the centre of a separate but potentially related billing saga that cost Ekurhuleni an estimated revenue loss of over R2 billion during the 2023/24 financial year.

The issue revolves around a crucial contract for the management of the council's electricity automated meter reading (AMR) infrastructure, meter data management, and billing services. Midway through 2023, the energy department was preparing to appoint a service provider for this three-year contract.

However, Moloko Monyepao, the city's chief information officer (CIO) who is currently suspended, intervened. He ordered the procurement process stopped and insisted that his own ICT department take over the management of the contract starting July 1, 2023. This directive raised serious misgivings among officials, as the transfer of such a critical revenue-generating contract from the energy department to ICT was seen as irregular.

Monyepao argued that should anything go wrong under the ICT department's management, the city would be unable to collect substantial revenue from large power users (LPUs), which account for a massive R22 billion of the metro's energy revenue. The move to place XET or a related entity in a position to influence or manage this billing system, combined with the earlier allegations of ghost employees and inflated invoices, suggests a possible scheme to manipulate the city's primary revenue stream from electricity sales, compounding the alleged theft of the R483 million.

The convergence of these allegations - the direct fraud, the lavish trip funded by the implicated company during the city manager's tenure, and the high-stakes maneuvering over the AMR billing contract - points to a deeply entrenched pattern of alleged corruption and maladministration. The Sunday Times report indicates that the full scope of the matter is still being uncovered, with senior executives promising that all will be revealed in due course.

The scandal strikes at the heart of municipal governance in Ekurhuleni, a Gauteng province municipality with millions of residents, and raises urgent questions about oversight, procurement integrity, and the accountability of senior officials





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Ekurhuleni Metro XET Solutions Jeanette Mashi Corruption Ghost Employees Inflated Invoices Municipal Fraud Private Jet Zesimdumise Nxumalo Energy Revenue AMR Contract Moloko Monyepao South Africa

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