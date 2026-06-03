Alleged Phala Phala mastermind disputes call evidence as defence presents million rand invoice

Imanuela David denies that over eighty calls and messages with co‑accused were used to plan the robbery at President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, while his lawyer offers a pre‑burglary invoice to explain the accused's sudden wealth.

Imanuela David , aged thirty nine, has denied the prosecution's claim that more than eighty telephone calls and electronic messages exchanged with his co‑accused were part of the planning of the notorious Phala Phala burglary.

The defence was forced to address a one‑million rand invoice that the State presented to challenge David's assertion that his lifestyle improvement occurred before the break‑in. The three defendants - Imanuela David, his sister‑in‑law Floriana Joseph and her brother Ndilinasho Joseph - appeared before the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on 3 June 2026 for the trial that began in September 2025 after a series of delays following the 2020 robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The State alleges that Joseph, employed as a cleaner on the farm, discovered a cash stash estimated at five hundred eighty thousand US dollars, roughly eight million rand, hidden in a couch. She is said to have alerted her brother Ndilinasho, who in turn informed David, whom prosecutors describe as the mastermind of the heist.

The prosecution argues that the series of more than eighty calls and messages between the three suspects were used to coordinate the illegal entry and the removal of the money. During cross‑examination, advocate Relleng Masipa, representing the Joseph siblings, asked David to explain the nature of those communications.

David replied that many of the conversations were vague, recalling only a reference to a friend needing people for a course, and insisted that the daily exchanges were not related to the robbery. When questioned about his presence in Bela Bela days before the theft, David said he had traveled to visit his mother and attend a car show with a friend from Centurion, Gauteng.

He claimed he could not secure a hotel room and therefore stayed with his friend, who had booked an extra bed in an unspecified town accommodation. State evidence, however, indicated that David made two trips to the vicinity of Phala Phala prior to the break‑in. Prosecutors highlighted a dramatic change in the accused's standard of living after the robbery.

Court documents showed David spent over five million rand on a fleet of luxury cars, including a vehicle purchased for his partner, another two hundred fifty thousand rand on custom dental grills, seventy thousand rand on diamond embellishments for a Rolex watch, and one million rand on a property in Rustenburg. David's counsel, Koena Matlala, argued that the inflow of funds began well before the burglary, attributing the money to David's involvement in his uncle's construction business.

To support this, Matlala presented an invoice indicating that more than one million rand had been paid to David three months before the crime for an excavation truck, with further instalments scheduled. State prosecutor Nthetheni Munyai objected, pointing out missing details such as a company registration number and questioning the document's authenticity, noting that only a copy had been submitted and it was received via email. The magistrate allowed the invoice to be provisionally admitted as evidence.

The trial is set to resume on 5 June 2026, with the State expected to highlight further inconsistencies in David's testimony as the case proceeds against a backdrop of President Ramaphosa's own political challenges, including an impeachment committee investigation into the Phala Phala affair





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Phala Phala Burglary Imanuela David Court Trial Money Laundering South Africa Politics

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