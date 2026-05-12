Alleged Mafioso Extorted R2m Over Extended Period in Middelburg – Police Arrest Sibanyoni and Two Others

MPumalanga organised crime unit arrested Sibanyoni, the alleged mafia boss, and his two co-accused for allegedly extorting more than two million rand (USD 144,000) from a businessman in Geldreef on the outskirts of Middelburg, South Africa. Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed their arrest in relation to an extortion case opened last year.

Members of the Mpumalanga organised crime unit were accompanied by the special task force team when they arrestedSibanyoni and his two co-accused for allegedly extorting over R2m from a businessman in Kwaggafontein near Middelburg over an extended period of time.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that they have arrested three suspects in relation to an extortion case opened in November 2025. A prominent figure in the taxi industry, Sibanyoni is also believed to own a fleet of minibus taxis, have business interests in mining, security, and construction industry. He survived an alleged assassination attempt in December 2022, and established the Joe Sibanyoni Foundation in 2024 aiming to tackle poverty, unemployment, and inequality in the community





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Alleged Mafia Boss Extorting Over R2m Mitchell Sibanyoni Provincial Police Spokesperson Joe Sibanyoni Foundation Mafioso

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