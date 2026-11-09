Alleged hitman Themba Maqhutywa charged in murder of former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa

A 44-year-old man, Themba Maqhutywa, appeared in Knysna magistrate's court as accused number three in the murder of former Knysna executive mayor Aubrey Tsengwa, who was shot dead on August 19. He also faces a separate murder charge and five counts of attempted murder in Mossel Bay.

An alleged hitman has been arrested and charged in connection with the August 19 murder of former Knysna executive mayor Aubrey Tsengwa, who was gunned down in Joodsekamp, a residential area within the town.

The 44-year-old suspect, Themba Maqhutywa, appeared in the Knysna magistrate's court on Monday, where he was formally added as accused number three in the case. Tsengwa was shot dead while seated in his vehicle with three other occupants, all of whom survived the attack. One of the passengers was wounded.

Also read Suspect arrested in murder of former Knysna Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa

Suspect Faces Multiple Murder Charges

The murder sent shockwaves through Knysna and the Garden Route, coming less than 24 hours before the separate fatal shooting of former ANC Ward 7 councillor Mandla Matiwane and taxi leader Mandla Tyololo in Bongani. Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Maqhutywa also faced a murder charge and five counts of attempted murder relating to a separate incident in Mossel Bay.

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The Knysna court remanded Maqhutywa into custody and postponed the matter to December 10, when he is expected to join the two other accused already behind bars. Maqhutywa is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday on his other murder charges, Ntabazalila said. Maqhutywa was arrested on Friday following an investigation by the SAPS political killings task team.

Police Arrest Suspect In Eastern Cape

Western Cape police said the investigation led the team to Peddie in the Eastern Cape, where an operation was conducted and the suspect was arrested. Police had previously arrested two other men in connection with an alleged conspiracy to murder Tsengwa. Vusumzi Gungu (46) and Thobelani Lakhe (39) remain in custody, with their case postponed to December 10 for further investigation.

Police have not yet indicated whether the newly arrested suspect is linked to the earlier arrests or whether further arrests are expected. Tsengwa was a former executive mayor and ANC councillor for Ward 8 in Knysna. The Political Killings Task Team-led investigation traced the suspect to Peddie in the Eastern Cape, where a takedown operation was conducted on Friday, resulting in his arrest. The suspect remains in police custody.

Arrest Marks Breakthrough In Case

He faces one charge of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the Knysna case. As with all accused persons, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The arrest marks a breakthrough in the murder case of the former Knysna Executive Mayor, police have confirmed. The 44-year-old is expected to make his first court appearance in Knysna where the charges against him were formally presented.

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The case has drawn widespread attention in the region, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assassination and any potential links to other incidents.