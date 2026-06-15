Alleged Criminal Kingpin Vusimuzi Matlala's Attempted Murder Case Continues

The attempted murder case of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi Matlala continues in the Johannesburg High Court, with 25 criminal counts, including 11 counts of attempted murder, facing the accused and his co-accused.

Alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi Matlala is expected back in the Johannesburg High Court as his attempted murder case continues on Monday. Matlala, his wife Tsakane, and three co-accused are facing 25 criminal counts, including 11 counts of attempted murder linked to three separate shooting incidents.

One of the most prominent cases involves Matlala's former lover, socialite and actress Tebogo Thobejane. The State alleges that Matlala masterminded a plot to have her killed in a shooting incident that shocked the entertainment industry. The suspected criminal mastermind remains in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria. The defence is seeking a court order compelling the State to disclose additional evidence it believes is critical to preparing its case.

The requested material includes certain witness statements, CCTV footage from SANRAL cameras, and police vehicle tracking records. The case has attracted significant public attention due to the serious nature of the allegations, the high-profile individuals involved, and Matlala's alleged links to organised crime. As the trial progresses, the court is expected to hear more about the intricate web of alleged crimes and the complex relationships between the accused and their associates.

The Johannesburg High Court will likely be filled with anticipation and speculation as the case unfolds, with many eager to learn more about the alleged crimes and the motivations behind them. The case has also raised questions about the extent of organised crime in South Africa and the need for law enforcement agencies to work more closely together to combat it.

The trial is expected to be a lengthy and complex one, with many twists and turns as the evidence is presented and the defence and prosecution present their cases. The outcome of the trial will be closely watched by the public and the media, with many hoping for justice to be served and the truth to be revealed.

In the meantime, the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria will continue to house Matlala and his co-accused, awaiting the outcome of the trial and the potential consequences that will follow





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Vusimuzi Matlala Attempted Murder Johannesburg High Court Organised Crime South Africa

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