An in-depth investigation reveals a complex web of interconnected individuals, public bodies, and private ventures linked to the Patriotic Alliance, raising serious questions about cadre deployment and political patronage in government-controlled spheres, despite official denials from party leadership.

The Patriotic Alliance is facing serious allegations of implementing a cadre deployment system within the national and municipal spheres of government under its control. This accusation centers on a sprawling web of interconnected individuals, public bodies, and commercial ventures that critics claim comprise the party's alleged political patronage network.

Since assuming control of key portfolios in the City of Johannesburg in 2023, the party has been subjected to intense scrutiny and criticism from various stakeholders. These critics argue that the Patriotic Alliance has systematically placed its members and individuals linked to the party onto the boards of metropolitan bodies.

Also read Grade 9 learner's exam agony after alleged bullying incident at an uMlazi school

Furthermore, there are assertions that the party has leveraged these patronage networks to generate financial benefits for itself and for individuals closely associated with its leadership figures. The scope of these allegations expanded significantly when the matter reached the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. In 2024, Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, took over as the national minister, bringing these accusations to the forefront of national political discourse.

Public Protector Investigates Alleged Network

The issue has now been formally probed by the Public Protector, an independent state institution tasked with investigating conduct in state affairs. Following this development, a detailed investigation was conducted to compile an exhaustive network map that illustrates the alleged extent of the party's influence scheme.

Advertisement

The investigation uncovered new and disturbing links that raise further concerns about a web of interconnected individuals appearing across entities in the City of Johannesburg and bodies within the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. These connections are particularly concerning when coupled with the ties these individuals have to private companies that appear to plug into financial opportunities emanating from spheres of government controlled by the Patriotic Alliance.

Party Spokesperson Denies Cadre Deployment Claims

In response to these serious charges, party spokesperson Steve Motale issued a strong denial, asserting that the Patriotic Alliance does not appoint anyone to public boards. He stated that the party has no deployment committee and no mechanism for placing members in state positions. Motale explained that appointments to City entity boards are made by the City's appointing authorities, and appointments to national councils are made by the Minister, each following its own specific legal process.

McKenzie's ministerial spokesperson, Stacey-Lee Khojane, also denied that the minister had broken any laws in appointing individuals to DSAC bodies. She emphasized that the Minister appoints councils and boards of entities reporting to the department under each institution's enabling legislation. Khojane detailed that shortlisted candidates are interviewed and scored against statutory criteria, and the Minister decides on a written submission that includes their CVs.

She argued that membership of a political party is neither a qualification nor a disqualification for these positions, citing Section 19 of the Constitution which protects every citizen's right to belong to a party. She noted that members of many parties serve on public boards throughout government. Despite these denials, the investigation revealed a complex nexus involving Bakang Lethoko, who served as McKenzie's former chief of staff.

Advertisement

Ticketpro CEO Appointment Raises Scrutiny Questions

Lethoko took over as the new CEO of Ticketpro after a women-owned consortium with strong links to McKenzie and the Patriotic Alliance acquired the company. This move deserves significant scrutiny because Ticketpro was on the verge of securing a potentially lucrative contract to retain its position as Cricket South Africa's ticketing partner.

Mapping out the alleged patronage network reveals that Lethoko is married to Thedi Moropa, a Patriotic Alliance member and the CEO of the City of Johannesburg's Metropolitan Tech Company, known as MetroTech. MetroTech was controversially moved from the City's economic development portfolio to the transport portfolio in 2023, placing the IT and broadband entity under the control of Kenny Kunene, the deputy PA leader.

Another new link unearthed by the investigation points to an apparent nexus of individuals who straddle the divide between McKenzie and Kunene's respective governance domains. One of Ticketpro's new shareholders is Omphemetse Mokgosi, a former board member of several DSAC bodies. It was established that Mokgosi is married to Bongani Radebe, the managing director of the City of Johannesburg's Metrobus entity. Mokgosi sat on Metrobus' board while her husband was the entity's acting MD in 2024.

Social Media Photo Reveals Network Intersections

Before his appointment at Metrobus, Radebe served as acting CEO for the City of Johannesburg's social housing company, Joshco, while Mokgosi was a non-executive director at Joshco when he led the entity. A photo posted to social media in 2023 shows Lethoko, Mokgosi, Radebe, and Moropa sitting together at a restaurant table, highlighting the personal and professional intersections within this alleged network.