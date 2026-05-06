Allegations of Corruption and Negligence Surface as R200 Million Drug Heist Rocks South African Hawks

The Madlanga commission investigates the disappearance of massive drug seizures from a Hawks office, focusing on the suspicious role of suspended Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona.

The legal landscape in South Africa has been shaken by shocking revelations emerging from the Madlanga commission, currently convening at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The proceedings have cast a harsh light on the internal failures and potential corruption within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks. At the heart of the inquiry is the inexplicable disappearance of narcotics valued at approximately R200 million, which were originally seized during a significant operation in Isipingo back in June 2021.

The scale of the loss is not merely a financial or logistical failure but points toward a systemic collapse of accountability within a unit designed to fight the very crimes it is now accused of facilitating. During a pivotal session, Maj-Gen Hendrik Flynn, who serves as the Hawks component head of serious organised crime, provided an exhaustive account of the operational irregularities that preceded the theft.

Flynn detailed a sequence of events that suggests a deliberate attempt to obscure the movement of the evidence. According to his testimony, the drugs were initially held at the Isipingo police station before being transferred to an office in Port Shepstone. Crucially, Flynn revealed that the exhibits were booked out under a misleading category, creating a paper trail that did not accurately reflect the nature or destination of the seized materials.

Even more alarming was the state of security at the Port Shepstone facility; the office lacked functional closed-circuit television cameras, and the alarm system had been deactivated at the time the drugs vanished. This vacuum of security provided the perfect environment for a heist of this magnitude to occur without immediate detection. The commission's focus has shifted heavily toward Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, the suspended head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Testimony presented to the commission has suggested that Senona may have maintained clandestine ties with various criminal cartels, raising suspicions that the theft was an inside job. Maj-Gen Flynn emphasized that Senona's involvement went far beyond administrative oversight. Flynn testified that Senona had personally visited the Port Shepstone offices shortly after the initial seizure and had taken possession of the key to the room where the narcotics were stored.

Given this level of active participation and proximity to the evidence, Flynn argued strongly that Senona should have been subjected to a polygraph test to determine his veracity and level of involvement in the disappearance. The failure to conduct such a test is seen by many as a missed opportunity to hold high-ranking officials accountable. As the inquiry continues, the balance between public transparency and the integrity of ongoing police investigations remains a point of contention.

Jeremy Michaels, the spokesperson for the commission, announced that further testimony regarding the drug bust and the subsequent theft would be heard in camera on Friday. This means the proceedings will be closed to the public and the media. Michaels explained that the information to be disclosed is too sensitive to be aired in an open court, as doing so could compromise active investigations into the criminal networks involved.

This move highlights the delicate nature of the case, where the state must uncover the truth about internal betrayal while simultaneously pursuing the external syndicates that may have benefited from the stolen narcotics. The outcome of the Madlanga commission is expected to lead to significant reforms in how evidence is handled and how senior officers are vetted within the South African law enforcement apparatus





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Hawks Madlanga Commission Lesetja Senona Drug Theft Police Corruption

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