Miss SA 2026 marks 70 years with new gowns and no swimwear

The second Miss SA queen under new management will be crowned on Saturday, winning millions and the Mowana crown. The House of Nala reveals all-white power suits, resort wear and no swimwear for this year's show.

This year marks 70 years of Miss SA making dreams come true for many hopefuls. On Saturday the second queen under new management will be crowned.

Miss SA Queen Crowning Details

She will walk away with millions and the Mowana crown, first worn by Natasha Joubert in 2023. Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe heads the pageant, which last year crowned Qhawekazi Mazaleni. Each contestant on the night will be dressed by Africa Fashion International's team from the House of Nala. Fans can expect an all-white power-suit entry look.

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There will also be a resort collection and designs for the contestants' mission statements. The team said the theme was empowerment and impact, and the looks are strong, powerful and bold. Styling will include doeks. Designer Kenoue Mhletshwa said when an African woman shows up with a doek, it is a sign of respect and strength.

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The protea, the national flower, is also a strong statement for South Africans. The team said it also needs to ensure the safety and protection of the plants. Swimwear will not return this year. Mhletshwa said with the new era, audiences will not see swimwear.

Empowerment Theme In Fashion

Loice Dube said the ladies wear swimsuits on stage knowing they will still speak about what they care about. The team wants to empower them without people having to see them half naked. The resort looks stay light and summer-ready through flowy fabrics and vibrant summer colours. Chiffons and georgettes keep the ladies cool and airy.

To bring in the power, the team created volume so the garments are expressive when moving. The gowns do not go home with the contestants. Mhletshwa said at the moment they keep the dresses to sell at the store. The ladies do not keep the dresses, but the team can remake them if they want them.

Asked what defines glamour in SA fashion, Dube said it is all about self-expression. Many South Africans are getting bolder with what they want to wear, without the clothes being trendy or a Western concept. Africa is at the forefront of trends, and many African brands are different and expressive. There are very different opinions about what African glamour looks like.

Glamour Definitions In SA Fashion

Many South African designers have print in their collections, but it is not only about that anymore. The team also addressed comparisons between SA pageant fashion and Nigeria's red-carpet glamour. Mhletshwa said SA has potential but needs resources. She said there are limitations on available fabrics, while in Nigeria they make a lot of their own fabrics.

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Dube added that Nigerian designers grow up getting their clothes made by tailors. Even at five years old, they already get dresses made for them. Some in SA only start to explore and make their own clothes when they reach university. The major difference is that Nigerian designers have had a long relationship with the making of clothes.

SA Designers vs Nigerian Peers

South African audiences can also be rigid when challenged with new styles. Designers have to ease them into certain styles, while Nigerian designers explore quicker. For the red carpet, Mhletshwa advised guests to just look glamorous. She said it is a red carpet, so people should show up so everyone can celebrate with the ladies.

Dube said a great fit is always the best way to go. A suit or items from affordable retailers can get a look to the level wanted. For accessories, bold pieces that make someone stand out are very important. Miss SA will be broadcast live on DStv channel 161 at 19:00.

The Miss SA collection will be available at House of Nala on December 1.