All parties have nominated MPs for the impeachment committee on the Phala Phala matter except ANC

Parliament has confirmed the 31-member committee formed to consider the revival of the Phala Phala impeachment. The nomination period closed on Friday May 22, with the ANC submitting its nominees over the weekend. The committee will have a diverse composition considering proportional representation and broader participation by smaller parties.

Parliament says all parties have met the deadline to nominate MPs for the impeachment committee regarding the Phala Phala matter, with the exception of the ANC which will submit its nominees over the weekend.

The ANC nominated nine MPs including Dorries Mpapane, Xola Nqola and Faith Muthambi. The DA nominated five MPs including George Michalakis and Glynnis Breytenbach. The MK party nominated three MPs including John Hlophe and Seeng Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi.

Meanwhile, the PA nominated one MP, Wouter Wessels from the FF Plus, Lerato Ngobeni from ActionSA, Steve Swart from the ACDP, Nqabayomzi Lawrence Kwankwa from the UDM and Makashule Gana from Rise Mzansi. Mmusi Maimane from Bosa, Vuyolwethu Zungula from the ATM, Imraan Ismail-Moosa from Al Jama-ah, Fadiel Adams from the NCC and Wonderboy Mahlatsi from the UAT have also been nominated.

Parliament has confirmed the committee which will have 31 members, indicating that the party composition was determined after considering proportional representation and the need for broader participation by smaller parties. However, it was noted that the PAC will not be participating in the committee due to the fact that each party only has one MP, who also serves in the executive.

The Phala Phala matter relates to the theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm in 2020 and questions about the handling of the incident. The constitutional court ruled that the matter should be referred to an impeachment committee, and the committee will now start its work on the matter. Parliament has stated that it is a positive development as it aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the process





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