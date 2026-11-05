Sharks sign Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok on multi-year deal from July 2027

The Sharks have confirmed the signing of Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok on a multi-year deal, with the 29-year-old returning to Durban in July 2027 after his stint in Japan.

The Sharks have confirmed the signing of Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok on a multi-year deal, with the 29-year-old set to return to South Africa and link up with the Durban squad in July 2027.

Libbok is currently playing in Japan with Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, but has now made the decision to return to South Africa ahead of next year's World Cup. The Sharks said Libbok's decision to commit his future to the club is a clear statement of intent as the club builds a new era under coach JP Pietersen.

Also read Libbok’s return is a major coup for the Sharks

With more than 30 Test caps to his name, Libbok came through the Bulls system, had a short stint with the Sharks in 2020/21 and then went on to become a Springbok contender after starring for the Stormers. Libbok was a Shark during the 2020-21 season, but the disruptive Covid-19 period, when rugby was severely curtailed, saw him slip through the cracks at Kings Park.

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Libbok Stormers Legacy

At the Stormers, where he played from 2021 to 2025, he blossomed into one of rugby's most influential playmakers. Libbok helped the Cape side win the inaugural United Rugby Championship title in 2021-22 and finished as the competition's leading points scorer in consecutive seasons. A World Cup winner with 34 Test caps, Libbok brings an exceptional attacking skill set to Durban, and his signing is a statement of intent from the Sharks as they build a new era.

Libbok said the move to Durban was about more than just a rugby contract. For this next chapter of my career, there is no club I would rather be joining than the Sharks, he said. This is an iconic club with a proud history; there's real excitement about the future, and I want to be part of it, he added.

When I chatted with JP and heard his vision for the team, I knew straight away that there's something special developing in Durban, Libbok said. You can feel the new energy and the culture building, and this is a club that isn't afraid to do things differently. I'm all in, he said.

I've had a taste of Durban before, so coming back at this stage of my career with experience behind me, as the club starts a new era, means a lot to me. I can't wait to pull on the black and white jersey, work with the coaches and my teammates, and give everything I've got for the badge and our supporters, Libbok said.

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Pietersen New Era Vision

Pietersen said Libbok's skill set and winning mindset make him a natural fit for the way the Sharks want to play. Manie is a gamechanger and a player maker. That's exactly the kind of player we want driving our game, Pietersen said. Fast, physical and relentless isn't just a line for us.

It needs players who can bring this to life every week, and Manie does that, he said. What stood out most when we spoke was his hunger. He doesn't just want to join the Sharks, he wants to help build something here with the rest of the squad, Pietersen said. We're building a team with a strong identity, where every player puts the badge first and plays for the man next to him.

Manie buys into that completely. That attitude will rub off on the young players in the group, and we're really excited to work with him, Pietersen said. Securing a player of Manie's quality on a multi-year deal shows where this club is going, he added. We've been clear that the new era of Sharks rugby is about building a team that competes for trophies and makes our supporters proud.

Sharks Trophy Ambitions

In addition to developing high-quality players through our system, that means selectively attracting the best talent globally, Pietersen said. Libbok's return to South Africa will also put him in contention for the Springboks ahead of the next World Cup cycle.