The All Blacks have suffered a significant injury blow ahead of their upcoming Tests against the Springboks, with Fainga'anuku ruled out due to a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain. The injury is expected to rule him out of the entire July Test series and could also jeopardise his involvement in the All Blacks' tour of South Africa later in the year.

All Blacks suffer devastating injury blow ahead of Springbok Tests as Fainga'anuku suffers a fractured fibula and a high ankle sprain during their Super Rugby semi-final defeat.

This set back is expected to rule him out of the entire July Test series and could also jeopardise his involvement in the All Blacks' tour of South Africa later in the year. Even if his recovery progresses as planned, he is unlikely to be available for the tour warm-up matches and may miss the opening Test against the Springboks on 23 August.

Fainga'anuku's ability to play across the backline and loose forward positions would have provided valuable depth during a demanding international schedule that includes Nations Championship Tests against France, Italy and Ireland. His absence also leaves the All Blacks short of a player capable of covering multiple positions at the highest level. Having returned to New Zealand from French club Toulon in 2025, Fainga'anuku quickly re-established himself as one of the country's premier talents.

Strong performances for Tasman and the Crusaders earned him a recall to the All Blacks on last year's end-of-season tour, and he appeared set for a prominent role under coach Ian Rennie. Now, however, the All Blacks will have to begin a new era without one of their most dynamic and adaptable players, while Fainga'anuku faces a race against time to return to international rugby later in the season.

The injury is a significant blow to the team's chances of success in the upcoming Tests, and it will be interesting to see how they adapt to the loss of such a valuable player. Rennie and his selectors must now rethink their plans without one of New Zealand rugby's most versatile players. Fainga'anuku's injury is a major setback for the All Blacks, and it will be a challenge for the team to recover from this blow.

The team's depth and versatility will be severely tested in the absence of Fainga'anuku, and it remains to be seen how they will cope with this loss. The injury to Fainga'anuku has left the All Blacks with a major problem to solve, and it will be a significant challenge for the team to overcome this setback





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All Blacks Springbok Tests Fainga'anuku Injury Blow New Zealand Rugby

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