All Blacks head of security Logan Cadwallader dies in Edinburgh

Logan Cadwallader, the All Blacks head of security for a decade, died after a medical event at the team hotel in Edinburgh on Sunday. New Zealand Rugby and coach Dave Rennie paid tribute to the much-loved and respected staff member.

New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks are mourning the sudden death of head of security Logan Cadwallader, who passed away after a medical event at the team hotel in Edinburgh on Sunday morning.

Cadwallader had been part of the All Blacks environment for 10 years, travelling with the team throughout that time and becoming a much-loved and respected member of the group. The team is preparing for its upcoming November internationals and a match in Edinburgh this weekend. All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said the team was struggling to come to terms with the news. He described Cadwallader as the ultimate team man, loved and trusted by all and a true professional.

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Logan Cadwallader Remembered As Team Man

Rennie said Cadwallader had been a big part of the All Blacks family for a long time. He looked after all of us, players and staff, and he was a good mate to many in this team. We are all devastated, Rennie said. The coach extended his thoughts to Cadwallader's wife, Nannette, his children, Trey, Brooke and Mia, and his wider family and friends.

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As a team, we will honour Logan and the legacy he has left on the All Blacks, Rennie said. New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Lancaster also paid tribute, calling Cadwallader a valued and trusted member of the management group over the past decade who will be greatly missed by everyone who worked alongside him. On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time, Lancaster said.

New Zealand Rugby acknowledged Cadwallader's service to the country at the highest level of the New Zealand Defence Force. He served in the New Zealand Army and the New Zealand Special Air Service Regiment, with deployments to some of the world's most demanding environments. Those deployments included Bosnia, East Timor, Afghanistan and the Solomon Islands. New Zealand Rugby said his service to his country, and the values he carried from it, were reflected in everything he did for the team.

Rugby Community Mourns Security Head

Cadwallader's death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from the rugby community and beyond, with many paying tribute to his decade of service to the All Blacks. The All Blacks are due to play in Edinburgh this weekend as part of their November international schedule. The team said it will honour Cadwallader and the legacy he has left on the All Blacks.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks said they were devastated by the sudden passing of Cadwallader, who was described as a much-loved and respected member of the team's staff. The loss has been felt deeply across the squad, with players and staff remembering Cadwallader as a trusted figure who supported them both on and off the field during his 10 years with the team.

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Military Background And Legacy Honoured

Cadwallader's role as head of security meant he travelled with the squad throughout the year, forming close bonds with players and management alike. His presence was a constant for a generation of All Blacks. Tributes have continued to flow from those who knew him, highlighting his professionalism, his care for others and his military background. His family has been at the centre of the messages of support.

New Zealand Rugby said it will continue to support Cadwallader's family and the team as they deal with the loss. The All Blacks said they will honour his memory in the days ahead, including during their upcoming match in Edinburgh.