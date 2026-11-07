All Blacks defeat Scotland 43-21 in Nations Championship

New Zealand maintains their unbeaten record against Scotland with a decisive 43-21 victory at Murrayfield on Saturday, driven by strong second-half performance.

New Zealand defeated Scotland 43-21 at Murrayfield on Saturday, preserving their unbeaten record against the Scots in the Nations Championship. The All Blacks produced an imperious second-half display to dominate the hosts, despite a competitive first half that featured ten tries and disciplinary issues for both sides. This victory keeps New Zealand level on 20 points at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings alongside South Africa.

First Half Highlights and Tries

The match began with immediate attacking intent from the All Blacks, who signaled their dominance early. In the fourth minute, a spurned penalty opportunity led to a clever lineout decoy that allowed Wallace Sititi to burst over for the opening score. Scotland responded swiftly through a Kyle Rowe long kick, which set up Hooker Ewan Ashman to score from the resultant lineout.

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New Zealand extended their lead to ten points within twenty minutes through tries from Ethan de Groot and Peter Lakai. De Groot powered over after a quick tap penalty from scrumhalf Cam Roigaard, while Lakai crossed from a lineout maul to make the score 17-7 at that stage of the game.

Disciplinary Issues and Halftime Score

The flow of the first half was disrupted by yellow cards for both Lakai and Sititi, effectively reducing New Zealand to fourteen men for the remainder of the period. Capitalizing on the numerical advantage, Ashman scored twice more to complete his hat-trick for Scotland. Veteran back Beauden Barrett crossed for his first try before the break, leaving the scoreline close despite New Zealand's earlier dominance.

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Beauden Barrett ultimately finished with two tries, bringing his test tally to 50. Damian McKenzie kicked four conversions for New Zealand during the match. At halftime, Scotland held faint hopes of ending their 121-year winless streak against New Zealand, who have won 32 of 34 meetings between the sides with two draws.

Second Half Dominance and Key Players

The second half showcased a significant gulf in class as New Zealand stepped up their intensity. The All Blacks scored three more tries in a period littered with stoppages and errors from the Scottish side, which also saw captain Sione Tuipulotu sent to the sin bin. Josh Moorby crossed in the corner in the 48th minute, followed by Barrett's second try two minutes later.

Asafo Aumua burst through to claim the final All Blacks' try in the 67th minute, securing 19 unanswered points in the second half. Quinn Tupaea was named man of the match, highlighting the team's cohesion after a tough tour of South Africa and two Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia since July.

Stakeholder Reactions and Future Implications

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu expressed disappointment with the team's performance, noting that they played well in the first half but lacked accuracy and persistence afterward. He stated that leaving points on the field was really disappointing and that they were nowhere near accurate enough in the second half. This defeat is a heavy blow to Scotland's hopes of topping the Northern Hemisphere section.

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Conversely, the All Blacks celebrated a convincing victory that underscores their current form. Tuipaea mentioned that the team loves playing their style of rugby and keeping the ball on the park. New Zealand remains firmly in contention at the top of the standings, maintaining their superior historical record against Scotland while continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament.