New Zealand defeated England 26-8 in the Nations Championship third-place playoff at Twickenham, a week after losing 37-12 to the same opponents. Richie Mo'unga kicked 16 points and tries from Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard sealed the win.

New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Dave Rennie with a 26-8 win over England in their Nations Championship finale at a rainswept Twickenham on Saturday.

The victory came just a week after a record 37-12 loss to the same opponents. It was the third-place playoff in the inaugural cross-hemisphere Nations Championship. Recalled fly-half Richie Mo'unga landed all six of his goal-kicks for a 16-point haul. New Zealand also scored tries through Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard.

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England's only points came from Henry Slade's early penalty and Jamie George's late try. Marcus Smith slipped on the wet turf while attempting the conversion. All England, bidding for a third win in a row over New Zealand, had to show for their efforts on Saturday were Slade's early penalty and George's late try. Last week's result meant both sides finished second in their respective pools.

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Indiscipline cost England dear, with Alex Coles and Henry Pollock sent to the sin bin. A run of five straight wins for Steve Borthwick's side came to an emphatic end. It was a far cry from their 37-12 triumph - their biggest winning margin against the All Blacks - at Twickenham last week. That followed last year's 33-19 win at home to New Zealand.

New Zealand Captain Secures Win

Victory saw New Zealand avoid a third defeat in as many weeks following a shock 35-28 loss to Wales - their first reverse against the Welsh in 73 years. It also meant Jordie Barrett was able to celebrate his first Test as New Zealand captain with a win. He joined brothers Scott and Beauden in leading the All Blacks.

New Zealand still lost five Tests in 2026 - three against world champions South Africa - in Rennie's first season in charge. England advanced together in a straight line to receive the haka. England had taken just four minutes to open the scoring through a Slade try last week.

However, recalled New Zealand scrum-half Cortez Ratima defied the wet conditions with a sniping break. No 8 Sititi powered over for a 16th-minute try. Mo'unga, one of six changes to the starting side, converted. A rejuvenated New Zealand dominated territory and possession.

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Discipline Costs England Dearly

England were reduced to 14 men in the 33rd minute when Coles was yellow-carded for making head-on-head contact with opposing lock Fabian Holland. On the stroke of half-time, England wing Tommy Freeman conceded a needless penalty when he kicked the ball away to prevent New Zealand taking a quick line-out. Mo'unga made no mistake from the edge of the 22. The All Blacks - 19-5 behind at the break last week - led 10-3 at the interval.

New Zealand went two scores in front early in the second half when Mo'unga punished fresh England indiscipline with a 37-metre penalty. A clever blindside break by replacement scrum-half Roigard then saw him bounce off a poor attempted tackle by England No 9 Jack van Poortvliet for a 45th-minute try. Mo'unga continued to punish England with the boot. Replacement Henry Pollock was also sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle, leaving England with fewer men on the field.

Roigard Named Man of the Match

Roigard was named Man of the Match. George scored a late try for England, but it was too late. New Zealand entered the final under significant pressure after losses to Wales and England. Head coach Dave Rennie made six changes to the lineup, with four forced by injury.

Jordie Barrett was named captain for the first time, becoming the third Barrett brother to lead the team.