Alisson Becker Views Underdog Status as Advantage for Brazil in 2026 World Cup

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker believes that current doubts about the team's form could motivate the Selecao to success at the upcoming World Cup in North America under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker has voiced his belief that the current atmosphere of skepticism surrounding the national team could actually serve as a strategic advantage as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Speaking from the team base in New Jersey, the Liverpool shot-stopper suggested that having doubts cast upon the squad is a familiar feeling that often precedes great success. He recalled previous instances in the history of the Selecao where the team was not viewed as the primary contender yet managed to secure the trophy.

For a nation that holds the record with five world titles, the weight of expectation is always immense, but Alisson believes that entering a tournament without the target of favoritism on their backs allows the players to operate with more freedom and less psychological pressure. The Brazilian public is eagerly anticipating a return to global glory, as it has been twenty-four years since the team last hoisted the trophy in 2002.

Interestingly, the squad that won in Japan and South Korea was also not considered the undisputed favorite at the start of their journey. In the current landscape leading up to the 2026 edition, most analysts are focusing their attention on other powerhouses such as the reigning champions Argentina, the European giants Spain, and France, who were the runners-up in the previous tournament. Even traditional contenders like England and Portugal are receiving more attention in the winner predictions than Brazil.

Alisson acknowledged that the current iteration of the team possesses different characteristics than the legendary sides of the past and admitted that the recent period has been challenging for the players due to various internal and external factors. Under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the team is attempting to rebuild its identity after a tumultuous qualifying campaign.

Brazil finished fifth in the South American qualifying group, a period marked by instability and the dismissal of two previous coaches before the Italian tactician took charge a year ago. However, the impact of Ancelotti has been immediate and positive. The squad has displayed a resurgence in form, winning their last three friendly matches, including a dominant six-two victory over Panama and a hard-fought two-one win against Egypt.

Alisson praised the Italian manager for transforming the internal atmosphere of the camp, noting that Ancelotti's strong presence and ability to avoid controversial distractions have allowed the players to focus entirely on their footballing objectives. The upcoming tournament, which will feature an expanded format of forty-eight teams, presents a unique challenge. Brazil's opening match against Morocco is viewed as a significant clash, given that both nations are ranked highly in the FIFA standings.

Following the opener, the Selecao will face Haiti and Scotland to conclude the group stage. While Brazil has a history of success in the United States, having won the tournament there in 1994, their more recent record is marred by consistent exits in the quarterfinals over the last five editions. The traumatic seven-one defeat to Germany in 2014 remains a scar on the nation's sporting pride. For Alisson, this will be his third World Cup appearance.

Having been a mainstay in the 2018 and 2022 campaigns, he understands the volatility of the tournament. He emphasized that dwelling on past failures is counterproductive and that the focus must remain on the present moment to ensure a successful campaign in North America





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