World No 1 Alexander Zverev advances to the ATP Finals semifinals in Turin with a straight-sets win over Ben Shelton, while Arthur Fils defeats Rafael Jodar to keep French hopes alive.

World No 1 Alexander Zverev secured his place in the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin with a commanding straight-sets victory over third-seed Ben Shelton on Tuesday. The German champion dominated the John McEnroe Group stage encounter with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), effectively sealing his progression to the final four while simultaneously eliminating Spanish debutant Rafael Jodar. Jodar had lost his earlier match to France's Arthur Fils, leaving Zverev as the sole qualifier from the group based on the results.

Zverev Dominates Serve Against Shelton

Zverev displayed imperious form on the service court throughout the ninety-four-minute match, refusing to yield momentum to his American opponent. The German held serve consistently, and despite Shelton managing to force two break points in the opening sets, he was unable to convert them. Shelton dropped serve immediately after those missed opportunities, highlighting the disparity in service games between the two competitors. Zverev's dominance was absolute, as he did not drop a single point on his own serve until he was leading 40-0 in the twelfth game of the second set, just before the deciding tiebreak was reached.

Also read Alcaraz sweeps aside Tiafoe in ATP Finals demonstration of force

Tiebreak Drama and Historical Context

The second set proved to be a tight contest that ultimately favored Zverev's experience and mental fortitude. The German had previously won all six of his prior matches against Shelton, including the recent US Open final, and had taken all five tiebreak sets they had played prior to this encounter. This latest meeting followed the same historical pattern. After Shelton struggled with routine forehand errors, he briefly seized initiative with a powerful return to take a point off Zverev's serve. However, he quickly returned control to Zverev with two more unforced errors. Zverev then served an ace to secure match point, finishing the match with a ferocious forehand passing shot that delighted the crowd.

Fils Advances as Jodar Battles Injury

In the concurrent match that determined the final elimination spot, Frenchman Arthur Fils fought back from a set down to defeat Rafael Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. The twenty-year-old Spaniard started brightly but requested medical attention after the first set, a decision that significantly impacted his ability to compete in the remaining games. Jodar managed to win only four games after the interval, acknowledging that he could not physically maintain the required level for the final two sets. This loss ended Jodar's tournament run, though he remains proud of reaching the Finals in his debut season on the ATP Tour, a campaign highlighted by a quarterfinal appearance at the French Open.

Advertisement

French Victory Ends Long Qualification Drought

Arthur Fils's victory carries significant historical weight for French tennis, as it ends a fifteen-year wait for a win at the ATP Finals. The last Frenchman to achieve this milestone was Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who reached the semifinals in 2011. Fils expressed relief and happiness with how he handled the pressure in the second and third sets, despite the tough conditions. His win keeps his hopes alive for a semifinal berth, adding to the intrigue as the tournament moves toward its conclusion. The top two players from each of the two four-man pools are scheduled to advance to the semifinals, setting the stage for the next phase of competition in Turin.

Post-Match Reflections and Future Outlook

Following his victory, Alexander Zverev emphasized a focused mindset, stating that if he concentrates on himself and plays good tennis, the results will take care of themselves. He noted that he did not care how he won the match point as long as he secured the win, describing the moment as a highlight of the match. Meanwhile, Jodar acknowledged the physical toll of the match, noting that dealing with such situations is part of the sport and that he must now think about prevention for the future. The remaining group matches will determine the final qualifier joining Zverev and Fils in the semifinals, where the stakes will be highest.