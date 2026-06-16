Alexander Zverev Overcomes Early Challenge to Advance in Halle Open After French Open Triumph

World No 3 Alexander Zverev secured a hard-fought three-set victory in his first singles match since capturing the French Open title, navigating the tricky transition to grass courts at the Halle Open. The German star defeated Czech player Vit Kopriva 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and will now face compatriot Yannick Hanfmann in the next round of this traditional Wimbledon warm-up event. Zverev's triumph at Roland Garros earlier in June, a dramatic five-set win over Flavio Cobolli, marked his maiden Grand Slam title after four previous final appearances, including two on the Parisian clay. Post-match, Zverev acknowledged the challenges of switching surfaces but expressed satisfaction with his performance. The potential quarterfinal clash with Cobolli was eliminated after the Italian lost to Frances Tiafoe in the first round. Despite being a two-time finalist at Halle, Zverev is still pursuing his first title there as he prepares for Wimbledon, where he has yet to advance beyond the fourth round despite reaching finals at the Australian and US Opens.

World No 3 Alexander Zverev fought to a three-set victory in the opening round of the Halle Open on Tuesday, his first singles match since winning the French Open .

Zverev won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 over Czech Vit Kopriva and will face fellow German Yannick Hanfmann in the next round of the traditional Wimbledon warm-up tournament. The 29-year-old broke through for the first Grand Slam victory of his career with a dramatic five-set win over Italy's Flavio Cobolli at Roland Garros earlier in June. It was Zverev's fourth Grand Slam final and second on the Roland Garros clay after some heartbreaking near misses in his career.

"The first matches after a surface change are always tricky, but I'm happy that I took my chances," Zverev said on court after Tuesday's win. Cobolli's first-round defeat by American Frances Tiafoe on Monday in Halle snuffed out the chance of a re-match of the Roland Garros final. Zverev has twice made the final at the Halle Open, but has never won the tournament. Wimbledon begins on June 29.

A finalist at the Australian and US Opens, Zverev has not made it past the fourth round on the Wimbledon grass





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Alexander Zverev Halle Open French Open Wimbledon Grand Slam Grass Courts Vit Kopriva Yannick Hanfmann Flavio Cobolli Tennis

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