Alexander Zverev Claims First Grand Slam Title with Epic French Open Victory Over Flavio Cobolli

Alexander Zverev ended his Grand Slam title drought with a dramatic five-set win over Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final. The German becomes the first male champion from his country since 1996, while Cobolli's historic run falls just short.

Alexander Zverev finally secured his first Grand Slam title with a dramatic five-set victory over Italy 's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final on Sunday.

The second seed became the first German man to win a major tournament since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 victory after four hours and 16 minutes. Zverev's journey to this triumph has been long and arduous, marked by repeated near misses and devastating setbacks.

He had previously reached three other Grand Slam finals, suffering heartbreaking defeats, most notably at the 2020 US Open where he blew a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem. Additionally, he endured six quarterfinal and seven semifinal losses across the majors. A particularly cruel twist occurred at Roland Garros in 2022 when he sustained a season-ending ankle injury during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal, and in 2024 he was again edged out in a five-set final by Carlos Alcaraz.

This victory, therefore, represents not just a career milestone but a cathartic release of years of accumulated pressure and disappointment. Zverev, now 29, acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment during his trophy speech, turning to his coaching team and remarking, "We've been through losses, we've been losers at times as well in the most important moments.

" His path to the final was significantly aided by the early exits of top contenders Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, and the injury-enforced absence of the defending champion Alcaraz. Yet, Zverev still had to overcome a formidable opponent in Cobolli and contend with his own propensity for unforced errors, which totaled 54 in the match. His ability to navigate the tense deciding set, despite the pressure, ultimately proved decisive as he converted his opportunity when it mattered most.

Cobolli, the 24-year-old 10th seed, was pursuing a historic achievement: to become the first Italian man to win the French Open since Adriano Panatta fifty years ago. His run to the final was unexpected and captivating, highlighted by a walkover into the semifinals when fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi withdrew due to illness. This granted Cobolli his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal and final appearance, thrusting him into the spotlight on the sport's grandest stage.

The final began disastrously for him as he was overwhelmed by nerves, committing 16 unforced errors in a first set that vanished in just 39 minutes, yielding a 6-1 result. However, he demonstrated remarkable resilience, settling in during the second set and breaking Zverev unexpectedly in the seventh game to level the match.

He continued to compete fiercely, breaking serve in the opening game of the third set only to see it slip away after a momentum-shifting service game at 30-0. In the fourth set, Cobolli broke first but was broken back, leading to a tense tie-break which he won with a blistering forehand winner, forcing a decisive fifth set. After a brief delay following his exit from the court, Cobolli's hopes unraveled quickly in the final set as Zverev broke immediately.

Although Cobolli had a break-back point, he missed it, and his serve was broken again, leaving him 0-3 down. Zverev's experience and composure under extreme duress in the fourth game, where he saved three break points, allowed him to coast to the finish line. An emotional Cobolli, receiving his runner-up trophy from Panatta, was gracious in defeat, telling Zverev, "I'm happy for you, but I'm also sad because I was close and I feel it.

So now you've achieved your dream, let me win the next time.

" He will rise to a career-high ranking inside the top 10 next week, a testament to his breakthrough performance. The match itself was a rollercoaster of quality and nerves, particularly in the extended middle stages where both players traded breaks and struggled to maintain focus. The fifth set, while appearing one-sided on the scoreboard, was fiercely contested, with Cobolli's spirit willing but his body and mind succumbing to the accumulated strain of the occasion and Zverev's relentless pressure.

Zverev's victory is a transformative moment in men's tennis. He sheds the label of "the best player never to win a major" that had followed him for nearly a decade. It also signals a potential shift in the generational landscape, as the dominant trio of Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz were all absent from the final.

For German tennis, it marks the end of a nearly three-decade drought for a male Grand Slam champion since Becker's triumph in 1996, rekindling the nation's passion for the sport. For Cobolli, the loss is a devastating but invaluable learning experience. He announced himself as a true Grand Slam contender, battling the world's best with courage on the sport's biggest clay court. His future prospects are now exceedingly bright.

The final was a classic French Open encounter-long, physically grueling, emotionally charged, and ultimately a story of perseverance paying off for one player while another departs with heavy heart but newfound resolve. Zverev's celebration, falling to the clay after Cobolli netted an overhead on championship point, was the culmination of a personal and professional journey that many doubted he would ever complete.

It cements his status among the greats of his generation and provides a defining chapter in the history of the French Open





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexander Zverev French Open Grand Slam Flavio Cobolli Roland Garros Tennis Final Champion Germany Italy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zverev eyeing Grand Slam breakthrough in French Open final against CobolliAlexander Zverev aims to win his first Grand Slam title in the French Open final against Flavio Cobolli. Despite past final losses, Zverev is the favorite against the Italian, holding a 3-1 head-to-head record.

Read more »

Zverev eyeing Grand Slam breakthrough in French Open final against CobolliAlexander Zverev is hoping it will be fourth time lucky as he again targets a first Grand Slam title in Sunday's French Open final, facing Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli.

Read more »

Zverev eyeing Grand Slam breakthrough in French Open final against CobolliAlexander Zverev is hoping it will be fourth time lucky as he again targets a first Grand Slam title in Sunday's French Open final, facing Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli.

Read more »

Zverev fights off Cobolli for maiden Grand Slam title at French OpenAfter falling three times at the final hurdle, including in Paris two years ago, Zverev capped a relentless run by becoming the first German man to win a Major title since Boris Becker’s Australian Open triumph three decades ago

Read more »