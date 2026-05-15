Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro's Mandatory Bail Application Set for June 5 Hearing

The news text is about the mandatory bail application of Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, who has been on remand for more than three months in relation to alleged incitement to violence. Lawyer Alex Luganda argued that the accused has exceeded the constitutional remand period without the commencement of trial, warranting a mandatory bail ruling.

The Kawempe Chief Magistrates Court sitting at Kanyanya set June 5 as the date to rule on a mandatory bail application filed by lawyers representing Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro .

The court proceedings were attended by Waiswa, his legal team led by lawyer Alex Luganda, and the prosecution. The defense argued that Waiswa had exceeded the constitutional remand period without the commencement of trial, making him eligible for mandatory bail under the law. The state objected to the bail, citing constitutional timelines and urging judicial officers to remain faithful to the law despite external pressure.

The defense further objected to incomplete disclosure of prosecution evidence by the state and raised concerns over digital manipulation in the presentation of evidence. The court directed the prosecution to fully disclose all evidence intended to be relied upon before proceeding with the case





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Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro Mandatory Bail Incitement To Violence Prosecution Evidence Court Proceedings Constitutional Timelines Judicial Officers Digital Manipulation

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