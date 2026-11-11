Alex Coles Thanks Eddie Jones as England Face Former Coach Japan

England lock Alex Coles expresses gratitude to former coach Eddie Jones ahead of a clash against his old mentor, as the teams meet in Twickenham on Saturday

Alex Coles, England's tighthead prop, has publicly thanked former national coach Eddie Jones for giving him his first international appearance. The sentiment comes just days before England travel to Twickenham to meet Japan on Saturday, a match that pits the current side against its ex‑manager.

Coles' Debut Credit to Eddie Jones

Coles earned his first cap in November 2022, when Jones was still wreaking havoc in the Horn of Africa. In March this week, the player reiterated that it was the former coach who saw his potential and "pushed him to work on his game," according to press reports. Coles, who has become a test regular since securing a starting spot last year, described his early days as "apprehensive" and "on edge" under Jones' watch.

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"I was sure I wasn't ready," Coles said, adding that Jones' belief in him helped him realise his international aspirations. The lock highlighted the lasting impact of a coaching relationship that began on the line and has blossomed into a career‑defining experience.

Jones' Legacy and Sudden Exit

Eddie Jones left England in September 2023 after a three‑year slump that saw the side slip from podium positions to a mid‑table finish. The former coach remains the country's most successful manager by win rate, a record that is still celebrated by many fans and players alike. "I hope he's warmly received on Saturday," the former England prop added, citing Jones' role in steering the national side to a 2019 World Cup final loss against South Africa.

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Coles compared Jones to high‑profile football managers with polarising reputations, suggesting that his larger presence created both admiration and controversy throughout his seven‑year tenure.

Implications for England's Upcoming Test

England's upcoming fixture against Japan is slated for the weekend, with Twickenham set to host the encounter on Saturday. The match will feature the current squad, heavily influenced by a coaching style that once guided the nation to its most recent World Cup final. Players will likely reflect on the lessons taught by their former coach as they prepare for the trip.

For fans, the narrative of former coach Jones on the sidelines and his gratitude expressed by a key forward creates a unique storyline that may influence the atmosphere at Twickenham and beyond. The game promises to test England's resilience and adaptability while honouring an influential figure in the country's rugby history.