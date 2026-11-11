Alec Galanakis Revives Ellis Park Tennis Heritage for Youth

Alec Galanakis leads a foundation to restore Ellis Park Tennis Centre, offering free coaching to 35,000 inner-city children while preserving its historic legacy.

Alec Galanakis drives past the silent grandstands of Ellis Park Tennis Centre, a venue where the echoes of historic sporting events once filled the air. As a former school teacher and tennis enthusiast, Galanakis noticed the city-owned facility falling into disrepair with unused tennis courts and fading legacy. He launched a foundation to rescue the site from potential repurposing and bring children from surrounding inner-city neighbourhoods back to the game.

Reviving Ellis Park Legacy for Youth

The initiative directly serves the 35,000 schoolchildren living within a five-kilometre radius of Ellis Park, many of whom attend schools with little or no sports infrastructure. Galanakis sets out on foot each afternoon to collect students from primary schools in Troyeville and Bertrams, guiding them back through poor roads and broken traffic lights at busy intersections. Between 30 and 60 children attend sessions depending on the day and season, many experiencing a racket for the first time in their lives.

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Children rummage through a crate of donated tennis shoes, searching for a pair that fits, as there are not enough for everyone. The foundation started with donated rackets, balls, and clothing, alongside seed funding from Joburg Tennis, the district association. Local clubs have also contributed equipment, and volunteers have helped with coaching, creating a community-driven support system.

Historic Venue Hosting International Stars

During the 1960s and 1970s, Ellis Park hosted the South African Open, once among the biggest tournaments outside Wimbledon. The venue attracted tennis stars including Rod Laver, Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Boris Becker, and Bjorn Borg. It also hosted Davis Cup matches, drawing crowds that filled the stands to watch international tennis stars compete on home soil.

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American tennis champion Arthur Ashe played at the centre in 1973 and 1974, including matches against his great rival, Jimmy Connors. These visits took place against the backdrop of apartheid, when the participation of international athletes in South Africa was contentious. The sporting boycott intensified over the years, contributing to the decline of international tennis in the region.

Coaching Strategies for Inner-City Success

Long-time tennis coach Patric Tsunke instructed a group of students from the University of Johannesburg on how to serve. Tsunke joined the foundation's programme in 2026, noting that the key to growing the sport is taking tennis directly to schools. Portable nets and softer balls allow children to play on paved school grounds, introducing the sport without requiring expensive facilities.

Sam Motsepe, a Grade 7 pupil from Bertrams Junior School, made an overhead return during a match, embodying the discipline required for success. He stated that focusing on education and maintaining a good attitude can take players far. The foundation works with University of Johannesburg students to monitor school reports and academic progress each term, aiming to identify children who need academic support.

Overcoming Social Challenges and Future Goals

Transitioning from primary to high school presents a challenge, with the risk of losing children just as they develop skills. Access to reliable transport is crucial, as social challenges in inner-city neighbourhoods include exposure to violence and neglect. Some students often miss school, complicating the continuity of their training and education.

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Galanakis wishes the city would invest in restoring the venue, engaging with municipal and provincial officials toward this end. His long-term vision is for the centre to become a thriving sports hub, training coaches in surrounding communities and creating pathways to scholarships. The aim is not just to produce good tennis players, but to preserve history while making the site useful to a new generation.