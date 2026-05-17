Aldrich Potgieter's fade in PGA Championship; Smalley leads

South Africa's chances of a first Major golf win since 2012 faded on Saturday following the third round of this year’s PGA Championship at Aronimik Golf Club in Pennsylvania. After being among the leaders after the first two rounds, Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa’s big hope on days one and two of the year’s second Major, fell into the chase pack after his third round. He is on a score of even-par, six shots back of the surprise leader, America’s Alex Smalley, who’s six-under-par after rounds of 67, 69 and 68.

South Africa 's chances of a first Major golf win since 2012 faded on Saturday following the third round of this year’s PGA Championship at Aronimik Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

After being among the leaders after the first two rounds, Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa’s big hope on days one and two of the year’s second Major, fell into the chasing pack after his third round. Potgieter recorded a third round 73, to go with his earlier rounds of 67 and 70, to be tied 31st ahead of Sunday’s final round.

He is on a score of even-par, six shots back of the surprise leader, America’s Alex Smalley, who’s six-under-par after rounds of 67, 69 and 68. It is a stacked leaderboard, with 30 players under-par and within five shots of Smalley. The two other South Africans who made the halfway cut, Christian Bezuidenhout (tied 64th on four-over-par) and Casey Jarvis (81st on 10-over-par) are likely out of the running.

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PGA Championship Aronimik Golf Club South Africa Major Golf Win Aldrich Potgieter Alex Smalley

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