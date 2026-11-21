Carlos Alcaraz advances to the ATP Finals title match in Turin after defeating Ben Shelton in three sets, extending his winning streak to thirteen matches while managing a thigh injury.

Carlos Alcaraz secured his place in the ATP Finals championship match on Saturday by defeating American Ben Shelton with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1). The Spanish tennis star overcame a left-thigh injury sustained on Wednesday to complete an enthralling three-set battle. This victory marks his second consecutive final appearance in Turin, Italy, extending his current winning streak to thirteen matches.

Alcaraz Overcomes Early Struggles in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz faced a difficult start in the opening set, losing his own serve in the very first game. He quickly fell behind 3-0 and failed to recover despite having a break-back point opportunity at 4-2. Ben Shelton capitalized on this early dominance, closing out the set with a love service game in just 31 minutes. This performance contrasted sharply with Alcaraz's previous round-robin matches, where he dropped only fifteen games and never lost his serve.

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Alcaraz Regains Aggressive Form in Second Set

Alcaraz adjusted his strategy in the second set, rediscovering the aggressive play that has defined his recent success. He broke Shelton's serve to take a 5-3 lead before leveling the match at one set all. This shift in momentum demonstrated his ability to adapt under pressure. The Spaniard has won all thirteen of his current matches, including recent title victories in Vienna and Paris.

Tight Deciding Set Ends In Tie-Break Victory

The final set remained closely contested, with neither player facing a break point until the tie-break. Carlos Alcaraz gained the upper hand when Shelton committed two unforced errors on returns, allowing the Spaniard to pull ahead 5-1. Shelton could not recover from this deficit, and Alcaraz closed out the tie-break to win the match. This result avenges his earlier loss to Shelton at the US Open earlier in the season.

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Alcaraz Faces Championship Match Next

Alcaraz now advances to the title match after beating Shelton in the Paris Masters final earlier this year. That victory secured his first Paris Masters title. The 23-year-old continues to dominate the tour despite physical setbacks. He will now look to capture the ATP Finals championship trophy in Turin.

Alcaraz Injury Does Not Hinder Title Run

Despite the left-thigh injury that has plagued him since Wednesday, Carlos Alcaraz maintained a high level of performance. His ability to win thirteen consecutive matches highlights his resilience. The victory over Shelton demonstrates his mental toughness and technical skill. He remains the favorite to win the ATP Finals trophy in Turin.