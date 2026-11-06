Alcaraz and Shelton Reach Paris Masters Semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz overcomes two match points against Taylor Fritz, while Ben Shelton defeats Tommy Paul to set up a semifinal clash at the Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz survived a dramatic scare to advance to the Paris Masters semifinals on Friday by defeating Taylor Fritz in three sets. The seven-time Grand Slam champion saved two match points in the second set before ultimately winning 6-7 (10/12), 7-5, 6-3. This victory marks the first time Alcaraz has reached the final four of this specific tournament, securing his place in the last four of the prestigious event.

Alcaraz Defeats Fritz in Thrilling Quarterfinal Match

Alcaraz produced a performance reminiscent of his iconic French Open final comeback against Jannik Sinner last season. He fought back from the brink of elimination to stun the crowd in Paris with an improbable victory. The 23-year-old Spaniard showed no signs of rustiness early in the match, seizing his first break opportunity in the fifth game of the opening set with a sharp forehand passing shot.

Also read Alcaraz into Paris Masters quarters after Berrettini withdraws

Taylor Fritz, the world number 12, leveled the first set at 5-5 after breaking Alcaraz's serve at love. The tie-break was filled with tension, as both players had set points come and go. Alcaraz ultimately dropped the opener after dumping a forehand wide, but he regrouped to hold serve early in the second set. He pointed to his ear and held his fist aloft to rally the Parisian crowd, echoing the energy from his Roland Garros epic.

Fritz broke serve again in the seventh game of the second set, bringing up the first match point. Alcaraz staved off the danger with a sensational backhand slice from wide of his own tramlines. He saved a second match point with a fine passing shot and then unexpectedly broke Fritz back to level the set. Alcaraz completed the turnaround by breaking again to force a decider, taking a 3-1 lead in the third set.

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The Spaniard secured the match by closing out a powerful forehand in the final moments, sealing his spot in the semifinals. Earlier in the day, Ben Shelton defeated Tommy Paul 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book his own semifinal spot. Shelton required a single break of serve in each set to edge out his compatriot in an attritional three-set battle.

Shelton Becomes First American in Semifinals Since 2017

Ben Shelton's victory makes him the first American to reach the last four of the 1000-level event in Paris since John Isner and eventual champion Jack Sock in 2017. The 24-year-old's win ended Tommy Paul's hopes of capturing his first Masters title of the career and his chances of reaching this season's ATP Finals. Paul is now eliminated from contention for the season-ending event.

Frances Tiafoe, who lost in the second round on Wednesday, is now assured of playing in the season finale. Tiafoe secured his spot in the tournament running from November 15 to 22 in Turin, marking his first appearance in the elite competition. Shelton praised Tiafoe, calling him one of his best friends and expressing amazement at seeing him make Turin for the first time in his career.

Shelton will face Luca Van Assche in the semifinals after the Frenchman ended Rinky Hijikata's fairytale run from qualifying to the quarterfinals. The remaining match for the day features former world number 2 Casper Ruud against Portuguese lucky loser Nuno Borges. These results finalize the semifinal lineup for the Paris Masters, setting up high-stakes encounters for the remaining contenders.