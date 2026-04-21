Al-Ittihad Pursue Kaizer Chiefs Star Glody Lilepo Amid Contract Uncertainty

Libyan club Al-Ittihad, coached by Rulani Mokwena, is preparing a transfer offer for Kaizer Chiefs winger Glody Lilepo as the player enters the final year of his contract.

Kaizer Chiefs are facing a significant period of uncertainty regarding the future of their star winger, Glody Lilepo , as interest from international clubs continues to mount. The latest development involves Al-Ittihad , the Libyan powerhouse currently under the technical guidance of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates head coach Rulani Mokwena .

It has emerged that Mokwena, who is intimately familiar with the demands of top-tier African football, has identified the Congolese international as a primary target to bolster his attacking ranks for the upcoming campaign. According to an insider familiar with the negotiations, Mokwena has specifically requested that the Al-Ittihad management prioritize the acquisition of Lilepo. The coach is reportedly an admirer of the winger’s dynamic playing style, speed, and technical prowess, believing that he possesses the exact attributes required to elevate the team's offensive efficiency. The Libyan club has responded positively to this request and is preparing a substantial financial package to test the resolve of the Kaizer Chiefs hierarchy. While the proposal is expected to be lucrative, the ultimate decision will remain with the Amakhosi board, who must weigh the financial gains against the potential loss of a key tactical asset who has already made a profound impact on the squad. Lilepo, who arrived at Naturena in January last year on a two-and-a-half-year deal from French side Valenciennes FC, has quickly solidified his status as a fan favorite at the club. His debut campaign in the 2024/25 Betway Premiership was marked by high-level performances, including six goals and one assist in just 15 league appearances. These statistics highlight his lethal efficiency in the final third, a trait that has inevitably drawn eyes from beyond South African borders. With his current contract set to expire in June next year, Chiefs find themselves in a delicate position. Reports suggest that the club is open to considering formal offers, as they would likely prefer to generate a transfer fee now rather than risk losing the player on a free transfer next summer. The coming months will be crucial as both the player and the club navigate the speculation, with supporters waiting anxiously to see if their star winger will remain in the Gold and Black or embark on a new challenge in North Africa under the tutelage of Mokwena





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Kaizer Chiefs Glody Lilepo Rulani Mokwena Al-Ittihad Transfer News

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