Al Ahly Tripoli secures a vital 2-1 away victory against AZAM in Zanzibar, marking the first use of VAR in CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Libyan powerhouse Al Ahly Tripoli delivered a decisive performance on Friday by defeating Tanzanian side AZAM with a 2-1 scoreline during the opening Group B match of the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup. The victory was secured in Zanzibar City, providing a strong start for the visiting North African club in their bid to reach the quarterfinals.

Historic VAR Implementation In African Football

This specific fixture in Zanzibar represents a landmark moment for continental club competitions, as it served as the first instance where Video Assistant Referee technology was utilized in a CAF group stage match. The integration of this technology aims to ensure greater fairness and accuracy in decision-making during high-stakes African football games, setting a new standard for future tournaments under the African Football Confederation.

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Key Scorers Define The Early Campaign

Al Ahly Tripoli established early dominance through two crucial goals scored by veteran attackers Hammou Elhouni and Muayid Ellafi. Both players managed to net their third goals of the ongoing African campaign, demonstrating their continued form and importance to the squad. Their contributions allowed Al Ahly to maintain a significant advantage throughout the first half of the contest.

Tanzanian outfit AZAM attempted to fight back before the halftime interval, with Zidane Sereri managing to halve the deficit just as the break approached. Despite the late goal from AZAM, the visitors held their defensive line firmly to preserve their lead, ensuring they returned home with all three points from the opening group stage fixture.

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Group B Seeding And Upcoming Fixtures

The competitive landscape of Group B is heavily tilted toward Moroccan representation, with FAR Rabat positioned as the top seeds and strong favorites to win the group. As runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League last season, FAR Rabat holds a psychological edge over their group opponents. They are scheduled to host African debutants Durban City in Rabat on Saturday for the next round of matches.

AZAM entered the tournament as the second-seeded team in the group, while Al Ahly Tripoli was placed as the third seed. South African club Durban City was designated as the fourth seed. The structure of the tournament dictates that the clubs finishing in the first and second positions within each of the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals, making every point critical in the standings.

Coaching Strategy And Squad Reinforcements

Al Ahly Tripoli's recent success is attributed to the strategic oversight of Egyptian manager Hossam El Badry, who led the club through a significant spending spree before the African campaign began two months ago. The club bolstered its roster with several high-profile signings to strengthen their challenge for the continental title. These new additions include Congolese striker Mahmoud Mayele and fellow attacker Fagrie Lakay from South Africa.

The squad also features Burundian winger Jean Claude Girumugisha and Algerian center-back Mohamed Tougai. These reinforcements were brought in to add depth and versatility to the team as they navigate the demanding schedule of the Confederation Cup. The focus remains on converting this early momentum into a sustained run of victories throughout the group stage.

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North African Dominance In Continental Competitions

The pursuit of a title by Al Ahly Tripoli aligns with a long-standing trend of North African dominance in this specific competition. Since the launch of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, clubs from the four North African countries have claimed 18 of the 23 available finals, establishing a clear hegemony in the tournament. This historical context places immense pressure on Al Ahly to become the first Libyan club to lift the trophy.

Moroccan clubs have historically been the most successful participants, having won eight titles to date. This is followed by Tunisian clubs with five victories, Egyptian teams with three wins, and Algerian sides with two championships. The Algerian club USM Alger was the most recent winner of the competition last season, highlighting the competitive nature of the region. Al Ahly Tripoli's victory over AZAM signals their intent to join this exclusive group of champions.