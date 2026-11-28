Akani Simbine and BackSports unveil plans for a 9,500-capacity indoor athletics arena in Benoni, targeting a 2030 opening to keep South African athletes home.

South Africa n sprint star Akani Simbine is leading a transformative initiative to establish the continent's first dedicated indoor athletics arena, aiming to revolutionize track and field on the African continent. The proposed development, spearheaded by his organization Back Sports, centers on a 9,500-capacity facility in Benoni that would allow elite and developmental athletes to compete without leaving the country.

The project represents a strategic response to the significant logistical and financial burdens currently faced by South African athletes who must travel to Europe or North America for the indoor season. BackSports COO Erwin Schmidt emphasized that these overseas trips drain resources and remove athletes from their home environments, with many competitors forced to miss the indoor circuit entirely due to cost constraints.

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Location Strategy in Benoni

Benoni has emerged as the primary candidate for this groundbreaking venue due to its strategic proximity to OR Tambo International Airport, located just fifteen minutes away. This location offers immediate accessibility for international travelers and fans arriving from overseas, significantly reducing travel time compared to other potential sites.

Erwin Schmidt further highlighted the facility's accessibility from major economic hubs like Johannesburg and Pretoria, while also positioning it within reach of key townships such as Daveyton, Tembisa, Tsakane, and Kwa-Thema. This geographic advantage ensures the arena can serve a diverse demographic, providing local schools and development clubs with access to world-class infrastructure.

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Feasibility and Funding Structure

BackSports has completed an initial feasibility study that outlines budget estimates and analyzes comparable international developments to validate the project's commercial viability. The organization is currently targeting a potential opening in 2030, which would require approximately two years of construction time starting from mid-2028, followed by rigorous testing and track certification.

Funding for this ambitious undertaking involves a proposed BackTrack Fund scheduled to launch in January 2027, supported by eleven distinct potential funding avenues. Schmidt noted that interest from prospective investors has been encouraging following the announcement of the project, with numerous enquiries received regarding investment opportunities and support mechanisms.

Implementation and Future Impact

Despite the enthusiastic response, the project remains in the concept stage with no land secured and formal engagements with the City of Ekurhuleni yet to begin. Schmidt confirmed that discussions with property stakeholders and municipal authorities are slated to occur within the next two weeks to determine the final site among three identified areas in Benoni.

The arena is designed to host competitions from October to January, catering to everyone from primary school athletes to elite professionals, while also accommodating boxing, MMA, netball, basketball, gymnastics, concerts, and conferences. Schmidt stressed that the vision extends beyond elite sports to uplift communities and schools, creating local employment and economic activity through a shared community asset.