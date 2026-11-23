Tony Forbes, father of AKA, told the Cape Town regional court that the inquest into Anele Tembe's death has focused on foul play while ignoring suicide, an accidental fall and outstanding psychiatric records. The inquest was postponed to January 26.

Tony Forbes, father of the late rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes, has accused investigators probing Anele Tembe's death of focusing disproportionately on possible foul play while failing to adequately investigate other explanations, including suicide or an accidental fall.

He spoke after the Cape Town regional court granted him permission to cross-examine a witness during the inquest. He said important evidence, particularly Tembe's psychiatric records, remained outstanding and could prevent the court from reaching an informed conclusion. Five witnesses testified during the latest sitting. They included three members of AKA's entourage, a DNA expert and the investigating officer.

Also read South Africa make two changes to XI for second Test against Bangladesh as Anrich Nortje and Tony de Zorzi return

Inquest Postponed Pending Evidence Review

The inquest has been postponed to January 26, two days before what would have been AKA's birthday. More than five years after Tembe's death, the inquest continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the 22-year-old's fatal fall from the 10th floor of Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel in the early hours of April 11 2021. AKA, who was with her at the hotel, was shot dead in Durban in February 2023.

The court heard that Tembe allegedly threw her engagement ring at her fiance during an argument shortly before her death. The investigating officer testified that AKA had been locked out of their hotel room but managed to obtain a duplicate key and re-entered room 1004 at 7.23am. About 15 minutes later, witnesses reportedly heard a woman in distress calling for help. The investigating officer raised concerns about the initial police investigation.

Advertisement

He said evidence at the scene suggested a possible struggle had taken place, but these concerns were seemingly not pursued. It seemed as if there was a struggle in the room, and from the initial assessment of the presumptive tests, traces of blood were found in the room, he testified. The first responders said they approached the investigating officers who were at the scene and conveyed this concern.

However, they seemed not interested in moving the investigation forward, the officer said. He further testified that he had uncovered three domestic violence reports involving the couple. That finding was consistent with claims by Tembe's family that she was not suicidal but had been exposed to domestic violence in her relationship with AKA. During cross-examination, Forbes questioned the investigator about an alleged celebration after Tembe's death, asking whether the witness statement and supporting evidence had been identified.

Investigator Questions Medical Form Discrepancies

He also challenged the handling of claims that AKA had scratch marks on his back, asking why the investigator had not recorded them in his J88 medical examination form. Your Worship, I am confused that the J88 does not mention scratch marks on AKA's back, Forbes said. The diagram inside the document from the district surgeon also does not indicate any marks. But now the investigating officer says this was based on what he saw in the photographs, Forbes said.

He also questioned the lack of medical records from Netcare Akeso Umhlanga, a private psychiatric and mental health hospital where Tembe had reportedly received psychiatric treatment after an incident in December 2020 in which she attempted to jump from the multi-storey Hilton Hotel in Durban. The investigating officer acknowledged that the records remained unavailable, leaving him unable to verify important aspects of Tembe's medical history. A supplementary toxicology report, however, had addressed the possible influence of medication.

Advertisement

Father Criticizes Single-Sided Foul Play Focus

Forbes said he was concerned that investigators had devoted considerable attention to the possibility of foul play while failing to apply the same rigour to other possible explanations for Tembe's death. My participation in this inquest is in reaction to me believing that there hasn't been balance. It has been one-sided. A lot of the effort has been expended around the foul play scenario, he said.

Forbes welcomed the magistrate's acknowledgement that Tembe's medical records were important to the proceedings, saying their absence left a significant gap in the evidence. He argued that an inquest must consider all possible scenarios, including suicide, before concluding foul play and an accidental fall. The important thing is that the magistrate makes an informed decision based on the right level of information. Every effort has to be made to collect information and investigate the suicide scenario, he said.

Forbes said it would be difficult for the magistrate to make an informed finding if the outstanding medical records were still unavailable when the inquest concluded. He also questioned what he described as an imbalance in how certain evidence had been pursued. He contrasted the lack of effort to obtain Tembe's medical history with the attention given to allegations that AKA and his entourage had been drinking and celebrating after her death.

Urging Court to Consider All Scenarios

He said claims that AKA had been drinking needed to be understood in context, arguing that he had consumed alcohol to numb himself rather than celebrate. Forbes has raised concerns that gaps in the investigation into Tembe's death could hamper the court's ability to reach an informed finding on the circumstances surrounding her fatal fall.