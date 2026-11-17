Testimony at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court revealed AKA was hysterical after Anele Tembe's fatal fall, hotel staff refused to serve drinks, and a witness denied domestic violence allegations.

Testimony at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court has revealed that rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, was hysterical after the death of his fiancée Anele Tembe and that hotel staff refused to serve alcohol ordered to calm his nerves.

The inquest is examining Tembe's fatal fall from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel on Loop Street on 11 April 2021. The latest witness, a long-time friend and business associate of AKA, described the chaotic aftermath and faced sharp questioning from Tembe's family counsel. The witness told the court it was not the first time Tembe had threatened to hurt herself. He said: It was not the first time this lady threatened to do so.

Also read Inquest Into Anele Tembe Death Resumes in Cape Town Court

Last time, I said next time she is going to do it. When it happened in April 2021, I was thinking, oh shit, she did it. She has been threatening to do it. He also said he had barred AKA from going downstairs to see Tembe physically, to protect him because he was hysterical.

Tembe's counsel argued that in a normal situation a fiancé would do anything to check on his partner, but the witness insisted nothing about the situation was normal. On the controversial issue of ordering drinks after the incident, the witness said: I have seen this narrative online. We had to calm our nerves. To make him feel better.

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He was hysterical. We did order drinks. I cannot remember who ordered the drinks. Tembe's counsel responded: I can tell you what is not normal is getting drinks to calm down.

The witness replied: Do not try to play that narrative. That was not it. Do not make as if that was the first thing we did, order drinks. It is not how it happened.

Hotel Refused to Serve Alcohol

Why are you trying to paint this picture? The hotel manager had previously testified that serving alcohol at that moment was inappropriate given the seriousness of the death investigation. The Pepperclub Hotel management instructed employees not to serve the requested drinks, and AKA was reportedly displeased with the refusal. Friends discouraged him from going downstairs to the bar, fearing media attention would worsen his fragile mental state.

The group had been celebrating a friend's birthday the evening before the tragedy. The witness said he was not friends with Tembe, describing her as his friend's girl and a sweet lady. He said the relationship between Tembe and AKA was not strained until an incident at the Hilton Hotel, when he realised she was troubled. Tembe's counsel alleged that in 2020 various domestic violence allegations were made against AKA.

The witness could not recount any incidents and conceded only to incidents where police were called, but was adamant the aggressor was not AKA. Tembe's counsel said they have a statement from a former attorney of Tembe about the Hilton incident on 11 December 2020, where she called him stating she was assaulted by AKA and the witness. The witness testified: That is a blatant lie. Totally fabricated.

Nothing of the sort happened. He explained that AKA called him after a show, saying Tembe was starting again and he had locked her out of his room. AKA asked him to get her away. The witness and more friends went up to the room, and as they got onto the floor, Tembe alighted from the lift.

He said: She was going crazy. At one point she told me and two others: I am going to make your life hell. She was going on like crazy. We ran away from her.

Until later we heard she was on the roof. He told the court he called security, who found Tembe on the roof, and they ran away because Tembe was abusing them. Tembe's counsel put it to the witness that a police officer on the day on the roof of the Hilton said that when they reached her, she told them: us men were abusers and why were we not going after the real abuser who beat her up.

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She also said she opened a domestic violence case in Gauteng, but nothing happened. Earlier testimony revealed the witness had entered room 1004 at the Pepperclub Hotel where AKA and Tembe were staying and saw nothing out of the ordinary. Tembe's counsel said everyone described the room as messy. The witness said: It was normal.

Toxicology Reports and Domestic Violence

Clothes and shopping everywhere. It looked like that per usual. Asked about the post-mortem toxicology report that found Tembe had alcohol and cocaine in her system, the witness said he was aware of the alcohol and cocaine but did not know about the other things she was taking. Forensic analysis of samples taken on 21 April 2021 detected cocaine, substances associated with antidepressants and antipsychotic medication in AKA's system, plus cocaethylene and norcocaine.

Earlier in the proceedings, it was revealed that AKA told police he and Tembe had argued earlier on the morning of her death. Speaking to the media after the proceedings, Tony Forbes, AKA's father, said he was not aware of any cases against his son for domestic violence. He said: I am not aware of any cases that have been registered. That were opened.

I am not aware of any doctor's reports they did due to domestic violence, and it is something that has to be scrutinised. If, in this inquest, there is going to be reference to domestic violence, then I want to make it my responsibility to challenge that we have put in to the record actual proof, documentation, doctor's reports. He said he will examine the allegations with the investigating officer. At this point, those are only allegations.

I think it is important that it not be swept under the carpet. It must be questioned. Tomorrow I will be here; I will be examining the investigating officer, and it is one of the points I will cover. According to Tony Forbes, AKA and Anele were at the police station at times after police visited the home they were staying in, but no cases were opened.

Father Vows to Challenge Claims

He said: When the family lawyer mentioned the police officer made reference to nothing being done and cases being opened in Gauteng, that is not my understanding. So let us see. Tomorrow I will be asking about them. The Inquest Act, at a specific section, enables a party that has a peculiar interest to examine.

I am his father, and I am also the executor of his estate. Because of that, I have the right to examine any witness. I have chosen to examine the investigating officer's evidence. The magistrate has given permission for this. The inquest continues.