AKA and Tibz Murder Case: Brothers Ndimande's Trial Moves to Durban High Court

Brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, implicated in the murders of rapper AKA and Tebello Tibz Motsoane, will face trial in the Durban High Court starting June 19, 2026. Bail has been abandoned, and they are remanded in custody. The case is linked to other accused and will address conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and firearms charges.

The legal proceedings concerning the tragic deaths of renowned rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and his associate Tebello Motsoane have taken a significant step forward with the case involving brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande being transferred to the Durban High Court . This transfer signifies the impending commencement of trial proceedings later this year.

During a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, the presiding magistrate formally confirmed the relocation of their case, informing the Ndimande brothers that their next appearance would be in the Durban High Court on June 19, 2026. This date was stipulated in accordance with Section 75, subsection 1, paragraph C of Act 51 of 1977. Crucially, the magistrate also underscored that bail was no longer applicable in this matter. It was noted that bail had been formally abandoned by the accused at an earlier juncture in the investigation. Consequently, both Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande have been remanded into custody. They were explicitly warned about their upcoming appearance in the Durban High Court, with no bail fixed. The defense attorney representing the Ndimande brothers, Sibusiso Dlamini, acknowledged receipt of the indictment on behalf of his clients. He also indicated that the interpretation and formal reading of the extensive document into the court record would be dispensed with. Mr. Dlamini further suggested that the state might be consolidating charges in the High Court, potentially joining the Ndimande brothers with other individuals already implicated in the case. To ensure a clear record, the magistrate officially noted that the indictments pertaining to all three related matters had been entered as Exhibit A before the court session concluded. The arrest of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande occurred in early 2024. They were apprehended at a rented residence in Mbabane, Swaziland, following an exhaustive and intricate investigation into the brutal killings of Forbes and Motsoane. The charge sheet presented against the Ndimande brothers is exceptionally serious, encompassing grave offenses such as conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and possession of unlicensed ammunition. These charges are directly linked to the fatal shooting incident that claimed the lives of AKA and Motsoane. The heinous crime took place outside what was then known as the restaurant Wish, situated on Durban’s bustling Florida Road, on February 10, 2023. The Ndimande brothers are not the sole individuals facing legal repercussions for these murders. Several other persons, namely Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimane, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhwanazi, are also facing charges in connection with the same slayings. This broader group of accused individuals last appeared before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban in October of the previous year. On that occasion, the matter was adjourned to June 19, 2026. This postponement was primarily to address outstanding pre-trial issues and to facilitate the appointment of a presiding judge who would oversee the entirety of the proceedings. The trial itself is slated to unfold over a considerable period, with court sittings scheduled to commence on July 20, 2026, and continue until August 21, 2026. A subsequent session of the trial has also been arranged, set to begin on October 6, 2026, indicating the complexity and extensive nature of the evidence and testimonies expected. This judicial process underscores the gravity of the crimes and the meticulous efforts being undertaken to bring all responsible parties to justice





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AKA Murder Trial Tebello Motsoane Siyabonga Ndimande Malusi Ndimande Durban High Court

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