Airports Company South Africa Reports Abandoned Cars at Cape Town and Johannesburg Airports

ACSA reported that there are approximately 30 abandoned cars at Cape Town International Airport, and between 40 and 50 at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport. The identification of potentially abandoned vehicles is based on a combination of visual and time-related indicators.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) reported that there are approximately 30 abandoned cars at Cape Town International Airport , and between 40 and 50 at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

In May 2026, ACSA told BusinessTech that these numbers have remained relatively consistent since the last update in 2025. The identification of potentially abandoned vehicles at ACSA airports is based on a combination of visual and time-related indicators, including excessive dust accumulation, flat or damaged tyres, visible deterioration, and unusually prolonged stays within parking facilities.

Daily monitoring and registration of vehicles within parking areas are conducted collaboratively by Landside Operations Coordinators, car park attendants, and Security personnel to ensure continuous oversight and operational control. ACSA has completed the development of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to provide a structured, transparent, and legally compliant framework for the management of unclaimed and potentially abandoned vehicles across the airport network, while ensuring adherence to applicable legislation, including the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

The SOP will significantly strengthen ACSA’s ability to formally declare vehicles abandoned and to manage their disposal through a clear, consistent, and compliant process. Many abandoned cars end up at airports because their owners decide not to return to South Africa after leaving the country, and some vehicles are stolen and left at the airport, allowing the thieves to avoid detection for a few weeks.

If airport employees spot an abandoned vehicle, they report it to the parking office, which then forwards the vehicle’s details to the South African Police, traffic authorities, and several banks to determine the owner’s identity and whereabouts, or to check if the car is linked to any criminal activity. If the car is still being financed and has outstanding payments, the bank retains ownership rights and can take possession of the vehicle if they choose to.

In other situations, the airport authorities may contact the owner to find out whether they plan to return to South Africa. If the owner cannot be located and the bank does not have a claim to the vehicle, and if the authorities are now interested in the car, it will remain in its spot at the airport.

As a result, there have been cars left unmoved at ACSA airports since as far back as 2018. This situation is complicated because not all the vehicles are truly abandoned. One individual, for instance, was charged nearly R80,000, according to Maluleka, and had to enter into a debt-repayment agreement with ACSA to have his car released. Takealot Marks 15 Years as South Africa’s Shopping Pulse: Shopper Insights Reveal How Millions of Shoppers Shape the Nation’s Commerc





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Airports Company South Africa Abandoned Cars Cape Town International Airport Johannesburg’S OR Tambo International Airport Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Protection Of Personal Information Act (POPIA) Takealot Marks 15 Years As South Africa’S Shop

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