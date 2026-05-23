Airlink Pumas secure back-to-back SA Cup titles with dramatic victory over Suzuki Griquas

The Airlink Pumas secured a dramatic 38-35 victory over the Suzuki Griquas in the SA Cup final, successfully defending their title at Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley. The visitors dominated the first half, outscoring the hosts by four tries to one and taking a commanding 28-7 lead into the break. However, the Griquas fought back brilliantly in the second stanza, scoring three unanswered tries to level the scores at 28-28 and force extra time. The Pumas regained the ascendancy in extra time, leading by 10 points at the halfway stage. Despite a late Griquas comeback, the Pumas held on for a famous win, with Danrich Visagie's extra time penalty goal proving the difference.

The Airlink Pumas secured a dramatic 38-35 victory over the Suzuki Griquas in the SA Cup final, successfully defending their title at Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley .

The visitors dominated the first half, outscoring the hosts by four tries to one and taking a commanding 28-7 lead into the break. However, the Griquas fought back brilliantly in the second stanza, scoring three unanswered tries to level the scores at 28-28 and force extra time. The Pumas regained the ascendancy in extra time, leading by 10 points at the halfway stage.

Despite a late Griquas comeback, the Pumas held on for a famous win, with Danrich Visagie's extra time penalty goal proving the difference. The Pumas' early dominance was highlighted by a try from flanker Ntsika Fisanti, who finished off a fine movement, and a second try from Jaycee Nel. The Pumas' lead was further extended by Wian van Niekerk and a second try from Nel.

The Griquas, however, fought back with a maul try from Janco Uys and a conversion from Caleb Abrahams. The momentum shifted further when Pumas' Fisanti was yellow carded for repeated team infringements. The home side capitalized on the numerical parity, following a dominant scrum, and replacement scrumhalf Caleb Abrahams pounced on the loose ball to dive over. The conversion made it a seven-point game at 28-21.

With under 10 minutes remaining, Griquas' replacement hooker Tiaan Lange benefited from another clinical maul to level the scores at 28-28. Early in extra time, Visagie, the Pumas' replacement flyhalf, exploited slack defence to ghost through for his side's fifth try, which he converted himself. Visagie then slotted a crucial close-range penalty goal after Griquas strayed offside at a breakdown on their 22m-line, extending the lead to 38-28.

After the turnaround, Lange crossed for his second maul try of the afternoon. George Whitehead added a difficult conversion to bring the hosts within three points at 38-35, but the Pumas' defence held firm under immense pressure until the final whistle, when replacement back Conor van Heerden found touch to ensure the visitors became the first team to win back-to-back SA Cup titles





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SA Cup Suzuki Griquas Airlink Pumas Danrich Visagie Extra Time Kimberley Victory Championship

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