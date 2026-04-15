AI's Future: Who Controls the Narrative?

Professor Linda du Plessis of North-West University discusses the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, emphasizing that the focus should be on who controls AI and how it's used, not just the technology itself. She stresses the importance of ethical considerations, public engagement, and education to ensure a future where humans remain in control.

As artificial intelligence AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, its influence will be determined not by the technology itself, but by the individuals and organizations that wield control over it. This is particularly pertinent in the sphere of employment. The true risk doesn't lie in AI eliminating jobs, but in the unchecked power that dictates who retains them. Professor Linda du Plessis, senior deputy vice-chancellor at North-West University NWU, suggests that the anxieties surrounding AI replacing jobs may be misplaced. The emphasis on job displacement might be focusing on the incorrect question. The genuine concern isn't whether AI will take jobs, but rather who governs AI and how it will be implemented. AI's effect is shaped by political decisions, corporate motivations, and the values of those in positions of authority, not by the technology itself. A select group of individuals holds control over the most prominent, powerful, and widely used AI software, and it is the motivations of these individuals that deserve scrutiny.

Du Plessis argues that the challenge isn't to prevent AI's advancement but to guarantee its power is molded to serve the public good. Public universities, she asserts, must serve as ethical guardians, ensuring that society, not just corporations, has a voice in shaping AI's future. While the world speculates about AI's impact on future employment, her perspective is that this isn't the most relevant question, as it frames the future as a purely technological issue. A more profound and crucial question is: who is spearheading this change, and in whose best interests? AI doesn't evolve in isolation. Therefore, the future of work isn't solely about technology; it's about leadership, governance, and ethical considerations. She highlights two potential paths for AI: It can either replace humans or empower them. History consistently demonstrates how augmentation can lead to empowerment, humbling our certainties regarding technology.

Du Plessis emphasizes that universities will assume an increasingly vital role in establishing and maintaining a moral compass for AI's owners and users. Universities are not just producing workers; they are cultivating critical thinkers, ethical decision-makers, and future leaders. They also provide the social settings where students learn to collaborate, communicate, and engage with diverse perspectives. AI can process vast amounts of data, but humans must determine what is right, fair, and meaningful. Education must ensure humans maintain control over technology, rather than being controlled by it. With effective leadership, AI can alleviate inequality, enhance the quality of life, and foster the creation of new industries and employment opportunities.

AI isn't the problem; the real issue is who governs it and whether we have a say in that future. The true danger isn't AI itself but a passive society. Our future hinges on the choices we make and the individuals we entrust with leadership. While these concerns are significant, Du Plessis encourages students and parents not to react passively but to actively shape their place in future job markets. To ease fears about job displacement, the best approach is to make oneself indispensable. This necessitates continuous learning, specialized expertise that fosters critical and creative thinking, and the ability to utilize AI as a tool in one's work, rather than being replaced by it. Those who learn to harness AI will gain an advantage. AI isn't just a tool; it's becoming a fundamental building block of the future, similar to electricity or the internet. As artificial intelligence advances, the ability to adapt and learn is critical. Those that can understand and utilize the technology will be better positioned to not only succeed in the future job market, but also to help shape it. Education and training are key components, and it is important to be proactive and informed, rather than fearful





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