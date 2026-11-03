AI Reshapes South African ICT Sector Skills Demand

The 2026 IITPSA ICT Skills Survey reveals AI augments jobs in South Africa. Demand for AI engineers and cloud specialists rises as firms adopt tech to tackle talent shortages.

The 2026 Institute of Information Technology Professionals of South Africa ( IITPSA) ICT Skills Survey reveals a paradigm shift in the local technology sector. Contrary to widespread fears of mass unemployment, the report indicates that demand for artificial intelligence competencies is soaring among South Africa n ICT practitioners. This comprehensive guide to skills supply and demand was produced in partnership with Africa Analysis, a leading telecommunications research firm.

AI Augments Human Capabilities in Workplace

Lehlohonolo Mokenela, Managing Director at Africa Analysis, stated that artificial intelligence is already reshaping the workplace in South Africa. He emphasized that fears of widespread immediate job displacement are likely overstated. Instead of replacing workers entirely, companies are primarily using the technology to automate routine tasks and augment human capabilities. Mokenela noted that organizations reporting major ICT skills shortages are often the strongest adopters of this technology. This suggests that adoption is frequently a response to talent constraints rather than an alternative to human talent.

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Surge in Demand for Technical Specialists

The changing work environment has made AI literacy a key capability required across all workforces. Employers are actively seeking advanced skills in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, and software development. While software development and cloud computing remain foundational, organizations increasingly need professionals who can operationalize AI solutions. They require experts who can manage AI risks, ensure responsible implementation, and translate business requirements into practical use cases.

To meet the demands of the emerging AI economy, the South African labor market is experiencing a rapid increase in demand for specialized roles. Key positions include AI engineers, machine learning engineers, generative AI specialists, prompt engineers, and AI governance officers. This demand is particularly pronounced in large enterprises, ICT firms, and financial services organizations. Additionally, organizations require technical professionals to combine technical expertise with business understanding and strategic thinking.

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Root Causes of ICT Skills Shortages

The IITPSA ICT Skills Survey identifies the primary reasons for existing skills gaps within the industry. The biggest reason is a lack of workplace experience, accounting for 24 percent of responses. This is followed by gaps in education and training at 20 percent, a lack of diversity at 16 percent, and the brain drain at 12 percent. The report notes that technological progress is outpacing traditional ICT skills development pipelines through universities and TVET colleges.

The skills shortage is attributed to multiple interconnected challenges rather than a single point of failure. To address these gaps and retain skilled employees, 44 percent of polled organizations offer flexible schedules. Furthermore, 41 percent offer development programs, 29 percent provide performance bonuses, and 36 percent offer increased pay. Additionally, 28 percent look overseas for specialized skills, and nearly 52 percent outsource IT functions to overseas firms.

Practitioner Sentiment on Remote Work

ICT practitioners are well aware of the opportunities in the AI-driven market and are moving to upskill. Twenty-two percent are currently working remotely, while 33.3 percent plan to do so, and 30.8 percent are considering it. Contractors, freelancers, and self-employed practitioners show particularly strong interest in remote international opportunities. The report highlights that most practitioners view AI as an augmentation technology rather than a replacement technology.

Only a minority reported that workforce reduction is an explicit objective of organizational AI programs. The response to AI in the workplace is largely positive, with nearly 80 percent indicating that AI has reduced workload or task complexity. Less than 10 percent said it increased workloads or complexity. Those using AI for more than 50 percent of their daily work report the highest levels of productivity improvement.

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Employee Perspectives on Job Security

The relationship between AI usage and job security perceptions is a strong behavioral trend in the survey. The more practitioners use AI to boost productivity, the less likely they are to believe AI puts their jobs at risk. Mokenela highlighted this finding as one of the strongest trends observed in the report. Practitioners who use AI frequently report the strongest positive sentiment toward the technology.

Overall sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. Forty-seven point nine percent of respondents are both optimistic and concerned about AI, while 37.6 percent are optimistic about its potential. Regarding job risk, only 6 percent of ICT practitioners believe they are at high risk of losing their jobs due to AI. Additionally, 27.4 percent believe AI poses a moderate risk, 45.3 percent see it as a low risk, and 21.4 percent see it as no risk. These figures were presented at the IITPSA Workforce Intelligence Conference and exhibition in Johannesburg on 30 October 2026.